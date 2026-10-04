What Number Is Jonathan Owens? Simone Biles’ Husband Playing For Colts

Jonathan Owens is putting together a well-traveled NFL career.

The latest stop on the football journey for Simone Biles’ husband? The Indianapolis Colts.

Owens has joined Indy for the first time for the 2026 NFL season, and he’s trying to carve out a role.

Many fans who watch the Colts play find themselves wondering if Biles is there, and what Owens is doing.

This should help you keep an eye on Owens’ contributions to the Colts.

What Number Is Jonathan Owens?

Jonathan Owens wears the jersey number 38 with the Colts.

It’s the first time in his NFL career that he has worn that number.

What Team Does Jonathan Owens Play For?

Owens, for the first time in his NFL career, plays for the Indianapolis Colts in 2026.

He began his career with four seasons with the Houston Texans. He had been an undrafted free agent but found a way to make an impact in Houston, which propelled him to a long-lasting NFL career.

Owens went from the Texans (2019-22) to the Green Bay Packers for the 2023 season.

He then spent the 2024 and 2025 campaigns with the Chicago Bears.

Now, Owens is back in the AFC South Division where he began his career, just with a different team — the Colts.

What Position Does Jonathan Owens Play?

Owens is a safety.

A safety plays on the back end of the defense, attempting to slow down the other team’s passing attack.

Owens more often than not plays specifically “free safety,” who is usually the furthest back player on the defense, even deeper than the “strong safety.”

In that role this season for the Colts, Owens hasn’t played a whole lot. He has just two tackles through three games.

He had developed into a starter by his final season with the Texans, when he made 125 tackles.

Owens also started in Green Bay and had 84 tackles in 2023.

He started just five games with the Bears in 2024 (49 tackles) and didn’t start a single game with Chicago last season, although he did play in all 17 games.

Owens has actually only gotten two snaps on the Colts’ defense through three weeks.

Watch Jonathan Owens on Special Teams

The best place to keep an eye out for Owens on the Colts right now is on special teams.

He has appeared for 62 snaps on special teams for the Colts this season, which is 71% of their total special teams plays so far.

Generally, that means Owens will be out there both when the Colts are kicking off and when they’re punting, trying to race down the field and make a tackle.

It’s an important role that often goes unnoticed until someone messes up, or until someone makes a splash play.

Owens hasn’t changed a game on special teams this year yet, but it could still be coming.