What to Watch on Jonathan Taylor Trade in Week 9 Buildup for Colts

Jonathan Taylor is still a member of the Indianapolis Colts heading into the weekend.

If the Colts are going to trade their superstar running back, this will be his final weekend with Indy.

At this point, it’s not clear if Taylor will get traded or not. The Colts play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Week 9.

Here’s what to know as the weekend arrives.

Is Jonathan Taylor Playing This Week?

Yes, Taylor is slated to play in Week 9 as he usually does.

ESPN’s Stephen Holder wrote this on Wednesday:

“Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor will continue to play his usual role despite being at the center of trade talks with multiple teams, coach Shane Steichen said Tuesday.”

Taylor played 38 snaps and had eight carries in the 42-7 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday, which isn’t a great indication of what he might’ve done in a game that was less of a blowout.

“There’s a lot of stuff out there right now,” Steichen said, via ESPN. “He’s on our football team and he’s excited for this opportunity to go play. He wants to go win this game.”

Holder also clarified that Josh Downs is expecting to be on the field, too, when the Colts take on the Cowboys.

“During this time of year, people are going to call,” Steichen said. “That’s just part of the business. But, again, you’ve got to be a professional and show up to work.”

Jonathan Taylor Trade Expectations

It sounds like Taylor himself might be expecting himself to get traded. That certainly can’t help his intensity level on Sunday, if true.

“There are teams like the Vikings or the Giants or the Broncos or the Packers who are still interested in Jonathan Taylor,” Amazon Prime insider James Palmer said Thursday night. “They’ve all contacted the Colts. There’s been a couple of offers in there, but nothing to the level that Indianapolis is looking for. My understanding is Jonathan Taylor expects to be traded. We’ll see if somebody gets up there.”

That line about Taylor expecting to be traded is the most fascinating one there.

It also doesn’t necessarily add up with Taylor playing a full role on Sunday. Something might have to give here in the days ahead.

When is the NFL Trade Deadline?

The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

It is officially at 4 p.m. ET (which is 3 p.m. Central).

By Tuesday evening, NFL players will all know who is on the move and who is staying put.