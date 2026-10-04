This Is Where Colts-Commanders Game Is Being Played Today

The Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders are a long way from home on Sunday.

It’s Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season, but the Colts and Commanders aren’t playing in Indy or in the nation’s capital.

Instead, they’ve crossed the Atlantic Ocean for a game that kicks off in the middle of the morning back in the United States — don’t worry, it’s an afternoon kickoff locally.

Where Are The Colts And Commanders Playing Today?

The Colts and Commanders are playing on Sunday in London, England.

Specifically, they’re playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

That shiny stadium is normally home to that team, Tottenham Hotspur, which is a soccer club that plays in the English Premier League.

Known colloquially as Spurs, they opened their new stadium with the idea in mind that it could host huge events like NFL games and concerts, and the NFL has quickly embraced it as an option to hold games overseas.

Tottenham itself is a funny club — dishing out nearly as much money for players as anyone in the world, as well as the money to build the new stadium, yet barely surviving in the first division last year — unlike the NFL, the worst teams in the EPL each season get relegated to the second division. The Jets and Browns sure are grateful that doesn’t exist here.

Why Are Colts, Commanders Playing in London?

The reality is that the NFL continues to expand its global footprint.

There was the opening game in Australia and has already been a game in Brazil.

Games will be played later this season in France and Germany.

The league knows it has a full allotment of fans in the United States, and it clearly has ambitions to continue to take over the world of sports.

London specifically has been a reliable hub for the NFL. The Jacksonville Jaguars play there every year, and then the NFL figures out what other teams it wants to send to that market in a given season.

There has even been curiosity over whether the NFL would ever start a franchise there. There would obviously be a ton of challenges, but that’s how highly the NFL apparently thinks of London.

The London games are often a particularly cool sight, because fans show up in jerseys representing pretty much every team. The stands become a rainbow of NFL colors.

This week, it’s the Colts and Commanders who get the chance to play there. It’s surely unusual for the players, but it’s also a key regular season game between two teams that enter at 1-2, so they won’t be taking it for granted.