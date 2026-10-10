Who’s Getting Marvin Harrison Jr? Trade News Matters For Indianapolis Colts

Marvin Harrison Jr. is set to be traded.

That’s what ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday morning, as the Arizona Cardinals finally appear ready to move on from their struggling third-year wide receiver.

Just one problem, though: Schefter didn’t actually name what team Harrison is going to.

Breaking: the Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a deal to trade WR Marvin Harrison, sources tell me and @RapSheet. The team informed Harrison this morning that he will be inactive for Sunday’s game vs Detroit as details of the trade are finalized. https://t.co/x6n0Hsfzzj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2026

The Indianapolis Colts are one of a handful of fanbases that will be quite curious about what’s going on here.

Indy has been linked in rumors to Harrison, and they obviously have the additional layer of having been the home for his father’s Hall of Fame career.

Who’s Getting Marvin Harrison Jr. in Trade?

It appears that the official destination for Harrison isn’t actually known yet.

Schefter knows that Harrison won’t be active this weekend for the Cardinals because he’s being traded.

But it appears that the intel Schefter was given was specifically about that aspect of the MHJ news. If he knew the team Harrison was going to, he would’ve shared that.

So as of Saturday morning at 11 a.m. ET, the NFL world knows Harrison is going to be traded soon. But as of that time, the football public doesn’t yet know where Harrison is going.

Are Colts Getting Marvin Harrison Jr?

The Colts would sure love to end up with Harrison, who was linked to Indy in a report earlier this week from ESPN insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano.

Reporting from multiple local media members in Indianapolis suggests that it won’t be the Colts getting Harrison, though:

Per source, Marv Jr isn’t heading to Indy. like just about every team, Colts did due diligence but that’s all. Prob decided price too steep. imo bringing Marv Jr to Indy would have brought unrealistic expectations, pressure. — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) October 10, 2026

The Colts are quite shorthanded at wide receiver. Alec Pierce is on injured reserve, and both Keenan Allen and Darius Slayton are dealing with injuries heading into Week 5.

Harrison’s cost may have been too high for Indy to consider, though, particularly after trading their first-round pick in 2027 away in the Sauce Gardner deal.

Why Didn’t Adam Schefter Name a Team?

Schefter must’ve been given the intel from someone close to Harrison or the Cardinals that a trade is on the way and that Harrison is inactive this week.

Seemingly, either the destination isn’t actually finalized, or the source didn’t know the destination.

Schefter may have the other team named soon, or it may take a little while. Either way, Schefter wouldn’t have reported that a trade is coming unless he was sure of it, so that seems to be true.