There will be more changes coming for the Indianapolis Colts, but they made one of the biggest possible ones left on Sunday.

They benched starting QB Daniel Jones. Anthony Richardson came into the game to play quarterback in the fourth quarter on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It’s the first time Richardson has gotten to play this year.

Even amid an ugly 2-5 start, and with Jones having returned for this season after his 2025 ended prematurely due to injury, Colts coach Shane Steichen refused to waver from Jones.

Finally, though, they made the switch. It may not be permanent, but the firm grip Jones had on the QB1 job in Indianapolis certainly isn’t as firm anymore.

Why Colts Benched Daniel Jones for Anthony Richardson

The Colts probably felt they had no choice.

Besides, they were down 42-7 in the fourth quarter to the Jags on Sunday. There was no benefit to leaving Jones in the game.

Richardson has been the backup QB all season, and so when the choice was made to pull Jones, it was Richardson who went in the game.

Richardson is the former No. 4 overall pick from the 2023 NFL Draft. That selection never really worked out.

After this season, Richardson is slated to be a free agent, so it’s not clear whether the Colts would want to play him more and consider another contract or if they’ll try something else the rest of the way.

On Sunday, Richardson got to play — and he completed his first pass attempt for a short three-yard again. He also ran for five yards on his first rushing attempt.

Daniel Jones Stats

Jones hasn’t been good all year, and he struggled again on Sunday.

He was 19-for-28 throwing the ball for 144 yards with one touchdown (Josh Downs) while being intercepted twice and sacked three times.

Jones also had four runs for seven yards, which included a kneel down at the end of the first half.

Colts’ QB Choices

The Colts have two quarterbacks to choose from if they go away from Jones at some point.

Richardson has been the QB2, but his expiring contract may lower his appeal for a rebuilding team.

The other option is the QB3 Riley Leonard.

Leonard was a sixth-round pick in 2025 out of Notre Dame, and he did get a start at the end of last season after Philip Rivers couldn’t get the Colts into the playofs.

There are multiple years left for the Colts with Leonard, which would be the reason to try him out going forward. It would give Indy a view of a player they could keep around if they want to do so.

Playing Richardson doesn’t gain much unless the Colts would consider re-signing him — or if they start him in Week 9 to try and trade him by Nov. 10’s trade deadline.