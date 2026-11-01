Why Colts Are Playing Jonathan Taylor Despite Trade Rumors

The Indianapolis Colts were true to their word.

They said Jonathan Taylor would play on Sunday in Week 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars despite all the trade rumors. And when the inactive list came out 90 minutes before kickoff, Taylor wasn’t on it. He’s active. He’s playing.

For what it’s worth, so are Josh Downs and Grover Stewart amid their own trade rumors.

NFL Week 8 inactives: Indianapolis Colts LB Bryce Boettcher

TE Pharaoh Brown

DT Kevin Givens

WR Anthony Gould

OT Charlie Heck

QB Riley Leonard

CB Justin Walley — Crews (@crewser128) November 1, 2026

Taylor is the biggest name, though, and the one the Colts would be hoping to get the biggest return for — in part because he has two years remaining on his contract after this one.

With the NFL trade deadline coming on Tuesday, Nov. 10, it’s at least a bit surprising that the Colts would risk their players’ health if they might get traded. An injury could derail a deal.

The Colts have already traded away Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, so there’s no suspense as to whether they’re going to be sellers. They already are.

Despite that, the most heavily rumored trade candidates are active on Sunday.

Taylor, for his part, might just go out and have a huge game. You never know in these situations.

Why Is Jonathan Taylor Playing Today?

The Colts appear both to be operating with a bit of defiance while also trying to prop their players up.

As soon as they sit a guy out, it removes any real leverage — particularly with Taylor, who isn’t even a free agent at the end of the season.

This is how NFL reporter Destin Adams made the case on X (formerly Twitter):

Let’s say the Colts are dead set on trading JT like some think (they aren’t, but let’s act like they are) Sitting him today would tell every team that the Colts have no intention of keeping him and they would lose that element of leverage The only reason to sit him today is if a trade was at the 1-yard line Doesn’t seem to be the case right now — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) November 1, 2026

The Arizona Cardinals sat Marvin Harrison Jr. from a game earlier this season, but at that time, the trade to the Houston Texans must’ve been very close to an agreement.

The Colts likely don’t have anything that close with Taylor yet.

What Happens if Jonathan Taylor Gets Hurt?

If Taylor gets hurt, he likely doesn’t get traded.

In his case, that’s not even a miserable outcome. The Colts still have two more seasons with him.

A Downs or Stewart injury would be more costly, because it could propel them straight to free agency with nothing in return for them.

In general, Indy appears OK with taking that risk. Only time will well whether it was foolish.