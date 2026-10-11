Why Darius Slayton Still Isn’t Playing for Colts With Injury News

It made sense that the Indianapolis Colts didn’t have Darius Slayton available in the first week they signed him.

He had been away from a team for a few weeks after the New York Giants released him at the end of the preseason. The Colts wanted someone to help fill-in for Alec Pierce, but it would take Slayton a bit of time to get in shape and learn the offense.

When Slayton also was a healthy scratch for his second week with the Colts, it was a little more surprising but still made a bit of sense.

Now, though, Slayton is inactive for a third consecutive week since signing with the Colts. It’s bringing into doubt whether he can ever make an impact on this passing attack.

This time, though, it’s for a different reason.

Why Isn’t Darius Slayton Playing?

The difference here is that Slayton is out on Sunday at least in part due to injury.

Slayton didn’t begin the lead-up to Week 5 with any ailment. It appears it popped up sometime between Thursday and Friday.

He wasn’t listed on the injury report on Thursday. On Friday, he was a limited participant.

That would suggest either that Slayton was hurt right at the end on Thursday, or more likely that he was hurt while working at Friday’s practice.

The listing is a knee injury for Slayton, the first time he’s shown up on an injury report this season.

It’s not certain the Colts would’ve had him active this week anyway, but the injury certainly pointed them toward keeping him out.

When their inactive list was released Sunday, it had Slayton’s name on it, just like the last two weeks.

Other Colts WR Injury News

There was some good and some bad on the inactive report for the Colts.

Keenan Allen, who was dealing with a groin injury and was listed as questionable, wasn’t on it, so he’s active.

Ashton Dulin, another reliable target in the passing game, is out due to a hamstring injury. Dulin didn’t practice all week, so at least that wasn’t a surprise.

Indianapolis remains without Pierce, who is on injured reserve. Pierce has to miss at least four games, and Sunday will be his third game missed.

The idea with Slayton was at least partially that he’d help while Pierce was out, but he’s running out of time to do that.

And if Pierce comes back on schedule, Slayton’s presence may end up mattering even less.