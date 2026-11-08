Why George Pickens Isn’t Playing Today in Colts-Cowboys Game

The Indianapolis Colts are going through a lot of turmoil as the NFL trade deadline approaches on Tuesday. The Colts still might trade Josh Downs and Grover Stewart and even Jonathan Taylor.

But on Sunday when they take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9, the Colts are catching a break. The Cowboys are quite shorthanded, and that list of key absences starts with George Pickens.

The Cowboys will also be without star defenders Joey Porter Jr. and DeMarvion Overshown.

Pickens is the absence that looms largest, though, so here’s what you need to know.

Why Isn’t George Pickens Playing Today?

The Cowboys ruled Pickens out for Sunday’s game on their official inactive list 90 minutes before kickoff because he’s injured.

Pickens entered Sunday listed as questionable on the Cowboys’ injury report with a hamstring injury.

During the week, Pickens was listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday, on Thursday and on Friday. He never got to full participation.

ESPN’s Todd Archer called it both a shoulder and a hamstring injury when Pickens was ruled out on Sunday.

The Cowboys will be without wide receiver George Pickens (shoulder, hamstring) cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (ankle) and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (back, hamstring) today against the Colts, according to multiple sources. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 8, 2026

There has been some low-key speculation that the Cowboys could do something bold and trade Pickens. That’s not why he’s out on Sunday, though, as he truly has been dealing with injuries.

Injuries also won’t help the cause if Dallas did actually decide to move Pickens, but as far as the Colts are concerned, they’ll just be glad not to be against him Sunday.

George Pickens Replacement

The Cowboys will still have CeeDee Lamb as their No. 1 wide receiver.

The big promotion, and potential big game, comes for Ryan Flournoy — who is one of the best WR3s in the NFL but now gets to be WR2 on Sunday without Pickens.

The Colts will possibly have Sauce Gardner focus on Lamb, but if that’s what they do, don’t be surprised if Flournoy gets some space to have a strong game.