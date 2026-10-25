Why Seth McGowan Is Running Almost As Much As Jonathan Taylor For Colts

Seth McGowan is getting more and more familiar in the Indianapolis Colts‘ backfield.

The Colts have Jonathan Taylor as their clear leader in the running back room, and that remains the case on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7.

But if you look up and see McGowan in the game, don’t be shocked. That’s how it’s working at this point in Indy.

Why Seth McGowan is Playing so Much

The Colts have used McGowan more as the season has gone along, and with 2:15 left in the third quarter on Sunday, McGowan had nine runs for 41 yards.

Those were both career-high marks for McGowan.

The Colts had used him initially just as a kick returner this season, but he has moved into a more prominent offensive role as the season has gone along. McGowan also had one catch by the aforementioned mark on Sunday.

The Colts have done what they can to limit Taylor’s workload. He’s been a workhorse throughout his career, but NFL teams continue to be careful with their top backs.

Skeptics will also think another thing is at play here.

Jonathan Taylor Trade Impact

Taylor is being mentioned in trade rumors, and there a couple ways to speculate on that.

For one, the Colts might want to ensure Taylor doesn’t get hurt, just in case they decide to trade him.

He’s also been linked to the Minnesota Vikings, who the Colts were playing on Sunday. Do they want to limit the look the Vikes get at him?

Both of those are tough to justify, though. The Colts want to win their three games before the trade deadline so they don’t have to trade Taylor. Sitting him doesn’t help that cause.

Although these days, sitting Taylor isn’t as big a deal, because McGowan has been superb.

If McGowan keeps this up, the Colts’ RB future is bright regardless of what they do with JT.