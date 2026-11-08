Why Seth McGowan Runs For Colts TD Over Jonathan Taylor

The Indianapolis Colts still have superstar running back Jonathan Taylor in trade rumors, which created questions about how much he would play on Sunday.

The trade deadline is in just two days, but Taylor was active for the Colts against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9.

That was the first part of the battle, but Taylor still had to take the field. Would Indy play it safe?

It certainly didn’t seem like the Colts were holding back. Their first five rushes by a running back went to Taylor. He also had Indy’s first catch of the game, too.

That made the way their first scoring drive ended quite ironic. Seth McGowan ran for a two-yard touchdown.

Why Did Seth McGowan Run For Colts’ TD?

The Colts have rotated Taylor and McGowan all season — more often lately with Taylor a potential trade candidate.

McGowan has proven capable of being a playmaker, so the Colts haven’t minded using the seventh-round rookie out of Kentucky.

Pretty much every time Indy puts McGowan on the field, he earns their trust more.

So even in close to the goal line, they decided Taylor needed a breather, and McGowan cashed in.

It seems unlikely that this move had anything to do with trade rumors. The Colts just turned to McGowan right before a run play near the goal line, and the rookie made it count.

Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumors

The Colts could still trade Taylor. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 10.

His contract runs through 2028, so there’s no obligation or need for Indy to trade Taylor. The move would be simply to gain a strong return as they look toward the future.

It’ll be notable whether they make a move — if Taylor gets sent out of town, McGowan will get a lot more work.