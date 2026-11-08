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Why Seth McGowan Runs For Colts TD Over Jonathan Taylor

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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 18: Seth McGowan #20 of the Indianapolis Colts runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 18, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts still have superstar running back Jonathan Taylor in trade rumors, which created questions about how much he would play on Sunday.

The trade deadline is in just two days, but Taylor was active for the Colts against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9.

That was the first part of the battle, but Taylor still had to take the field. Would Indy play it safe?

It certainly didn’t seem like the Colts were holding back. Their first five rushes by a running back went to Taylor. He also had Indy’s first catch of the game, too.

That made the way their first scoring drive ended quite ironic. Seth McGowan ran for a two-yard touchdown.

Why Did Seth McGowan Run For Colts’ TD?

Seth McGowan returns a kick for the Colts during Week 1.
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 29: Seth McGowan #20 of the Indianapolis Colts runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 29, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Colts have rotated Taylor and McGowan all season — more often lately with Taylor a potential trade candidate.

McGowan has proven capable of being a playmaker, so the Colts haven’t minded using the seventh-round rookie out of Kentucky.

Pretty much every time Indy puts McGowan on the field, he earns their trust more.

So even in close to the goal line, they decided Taylor needed a breather, and McGowan cashed in.

It seems unlikely that this move had anything to do with trade rumors. The Colts just turned to McGowan right before a run play near the goal line, and the rookie made it count.

Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumors

Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 05: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders in the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 05, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Colts could still trade Taylor. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 10.

His contract runs through 2028, so there’s no obligation or need for Indy to trade Taylor. The move would be simply to gain a strong return as they look toward the future.

It’ll be notable whether they make a move — if Taylor gets sent out of town, McGowan will get a lot more work.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Why Seth McGowan Runs For Colts TD Over Jonathan Taylor

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