Yet Another Arrow Points to Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade to Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are where his father became a Hall of Famer. Could they also be the best fit for Marvin Harrison Jr. as trade rumors swirl?

It’s something that everyone seems to be making the connection on right about now.

Harrison has gotten off to a rough start to his third season with the Arizona Cardinals, which continues a concerning trend.

He was really solid as a rookie out of Ohio State, then took a step back last season, with drops part of the culprit.

And now in 2026, Harrison has often looked like a non-factor on the field.

It’s an odd thing, given that he still clearly must have the talent that he came into the NFL with, but something isn’t working.

That has pretty much everyone suggesting that a trade should happen. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler did it earlier this week, for example.

The latest suggestion comes from Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Colts Rumors

Knox’s article that came out on Wednesday connects Harrison to both the Colts and the Kansas City Chiefs as logical landing spots.

The Colts certainly would have a sentimentality to acquiring Harrison, if they were the final answer.

“Harrison was widely viewed as a ‘can’t-miss’ prospect when the Cardinals drafted him fourth overall,” Knox writes. “However, he has fallen behind in Arizona’s offensive game plan and could probably use a change of scenery.”

The Colts would certainly provide a different look.

The big question would likely be whether the fact that Harrison’s father was a Hall of Famer for the Colts turns into pressure or turns into a positive.

The Indy fans would likely welcome Harrison with open arms. It’d be up to him to play well from there.

Potential Cost

Harrison would cost a 2027 third-round pick, according to Knox, who does note that it would be a conditional third-rounder but doesn’t state what the conditions would be.

It does make sense that the Cardinals wouldn’t let Harrison go for too cheap.