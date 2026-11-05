2 Best Bets For Jaguars RBs With Bhayshul Tuten Injury For TNF

Bhayshul Tuten’s injury isn’t good news for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But if the questionable RB is either limited or out on Thursday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens, it creates some opportunities in the betting realm to cash in a few possible best bets to start Week 9 off right.

The tricky part about betting in a situation like this is that the sportsbooks will often leave certain wagers entirely off the board until the inactive report comes out.

The best chance to take advantage of friendly odds, though, is to get in on the action before the injury report is finalized.

Tuten is questionable and didn’t practice all week after rolling his foot/ankle on Sunday, so it seems safe to think he won’t be at full operation regardless.

With that in mind, we’ve got a couple ideas.

2 Best Bets For Jaguars RBs Without Bhayshul Tuten

A lot of the yardage wagers aren’t available on the sportsbooks, but that’s fine — in a game the Jags should win comfortably against shorthanded Baltimore, we can pursue anytime touchdown wagers for two guys.

The two best bets we like, with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook:

Chris Rodriguez Anytime TD (+105)

LeQuint Allen Anytime TD (+1200)

Chris Rodriguez Anytime TD (+105)

This one is more obvious, but it’s still decent value if you get plus odds.

Even if Tuten plays, Rodriguez has a great chance of a touchdown in a likely blowoout.

And if Tuten is out, the odds will go into minus territory for sure.

Rodriguez is a bruising running back who doesn’t really catch passes. He just pounds the rock. And in this game, he should be down in the red zone plenty.

It makes sense that more than 50% of the time on a night like this, Rodriguez will score, so he’s worth a shot if his odds are plus on your book.

LeQuint Allen Anytime TD (+1200)

The odds on a longshot like LeQuint could fluctuate more book-to-book, but if you can get him at four digits, take a look as a lower-unit possibility.

Allen is usually a passing-down back, but he had a strong rushing history in college at Syracuse. He could see multiple series in this game if Tuten sits, and even if Tuten plays, it could be Allen getting work down the stretch if the Jags are indeed pulling off a blowout.

At these odds, even 10-15 snaps out of Allen (and he could get more if Tuten sits) have a chance to pay off.