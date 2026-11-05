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2 Best Bets For Jaguars RBs With Bhayshul Tuten Injury For TNF

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 01: Runningback Bhayshul Tuten #33 of the Jacksonville Jaguars avoids getting tackled as he runs in for a touchdown while being defended by Safety A.J. Haulcy #25 of the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of the game at EverBank Stadium on November 1, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Bhayshul Tuten’s injury isn’t good news for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But if the questionable RB is either limited or out on Thursday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens, it creates some opportunities in the betting realm to cash in a few possible best bets to start Week 9 off right.

The tricky part about betting in a situation like this is that the sportsbooks will often leave certain wagers entirely off the board until the inactive report comes out.

The best chance to take advantage of friendly odds, though, is to get in on the action before the injury report is finalized.

Tuten is questionable and didn’t practice all week after rolling his foot/ankle on Sunday, so it seems safe to think he won’t be at full operation regardless.

With that in mind, we’ve got a couple ideas.

2 Best Bets For Jaguars RBs Without Bhayshul Tuten

A lot of the yardage wagers aren’t available on the sportsbooks, but that’s fine — in a game the Jags should win comfortably against shorthanded Baltimore, we can pursue anytime touchdown wagers for two guys.

The two best bets we like, with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook:

  • Chris Rodriguez Anytime TD (+105)
  • LeQuint Allen Anytime TD (+1200)

Chris Rodriguez Anytime TD (+105)

GettyJACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 1: Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. #24 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs for a first down in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium on November 1, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Parker S. Freedman/Getty Images)

This one is more obvious, but it’s still decent value if you get plus odds.

Even if Tuten plays, Rodriguez has a great chance of a touchdown in a likely blowoout.

And if Tuten is out, the odds will go into minus territory for sure.

Rodriguez is a bruising running back who doesn’t really catch passes. He just pounds the rock. And in this game, he should be down in the red zone plenty.

It makes sense that more than 50% of the time on a night like this, Rodriguez will score, so he’s worth a shot if his odds are plus on your book.

LeQuint Allen Anytime TD (+1200)

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Jacksonville Jaguars
GettyJACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: LeQuint Allen Jr. #36 of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at EverBank Stadium on January 11, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The odds on a longshot like LeQuint could fluctuate more book-to-book, but if you can get him at four digits, take a look as a lower-unit possibility.

Allen is usually a passing-down back, but he had a strong rushing history in college at Syracuse. He could see multiple series in this game if Tuten sits, and even if Tuten plays, it could be Allen getting work down the stretch if the Jags are indeed pulling off a blowout.

At these odds, even 10-15 snaps out of Allen (and he could get more if Tuten sits) have a chance to pay off.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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2 Best Bets For Jaguars RBs With Bhayshul Tuten Injury For TNF

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