The Jacksonville Jaguars suffered a shocking loss to the New York Giants on Sunday that may have hurt Trevor Lawrence more long-term. Betting odds showed Lawrence moving up in the NFL MVP race after the Jaguars made trades to boost the defense. Pundits viewed Jacksonville as having a great chance to have the best record in the NFL with Lawrence’s stats impressing.

However, yesterday’s loss sees the following MVP odds updated via Sports Illustrated:

Lawrence is now a drastic underdog that would require everyone above him taking losses and/or having poor performances. Burrow has become the favorite due to his elite offensive production leading the Cincinnati Bengals to viable Super Bowl contention. The plethora of receiving options makes it unlikely for Burrow’s stats to drop.

The San Francisco 49ers’ team success comes from Purdy leading the way to have him right behind Burrow. Everyone else behind these two will need to play catch up and require a lot of things working in their favor. Lawrence is clearly outside of the top five now with too much ground to make up for voters to truly view him as the NFL MVP.

Trevor Lawrence’s Focus Turns To Super Bowl

Jaguars’ fans showed excitement towards having someone in the MVP race for the first time in so long. Lawrence’s MVP case benefited from Jacksonville losing running back Travis Etienne and the offense actually improving from last season.

The Jaguars’ Super Bowl goal and the team success provided the main reasons for Lawrence having an outside chance at MVP. Lawrence dropping in the MVP odds now puts all the attention on winning games to have a chance at home field in the AFC Playoffs.

Jacksonville has a relatively easy schedule to close the season, but they will get some tests against the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers. Lawrence must navigate victories and avoid a loss like yesterday against the Giants. All three Jaguars losses have come in one possession games to require tightening that issue up before the postseason.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds Remain Strong

The loss in New York/New Jersey may have hurt Lawrence’s MVP chances, but the Jaguars are still getting respect as a Super Bowl contender. Only the Buffalo Bills have better odds to win the Super Bowl than Jacksonville among the AFC teams.

Fox Sports updated their Super Bowl odds after Sunday’s games:

49ers: +440 Bills: +500 Bears: +850 Chiefs: +900 Jaguars: +900 Bengals: +900

The Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are tied with the Jaguars for the fourth best odds to take home the biggest prize in sports. Few pundits forecasted Jacksonville to be this good and have a top five chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Lawrence must lead the Jaguars to more wins to have the best path getting out of the AFC playoffs. The Chiefs, Bengals, and Bills all have more noteworthy recent playoff experience. Lawrence will have to outplay legendary QBs like Burrow, Allen, and Patrick Mahomes for Jacksonville to reach their goal.