After last week’s defeat to the New York Giants, the Jacksonville Jaguars are eager to bounce back in Week 12 and grab their eighth win of the season. Before they can focus on the divisional battle, the injury situation of second-year running back Bhayshul Tuten remains a big concern.

The 23-year-old is dealing with a lingering ankle sprain and foot soreness, which even further flared up when he played the Giants last weekend, making his status questionable for the Week 12 game against the Titans. With three days remaining before the game, Jags head coach Liam Coen shed light on the RB’s health during a press conference today.

“We have to get him healthy. Have to get him feeling better. That’s the priority,” said Coen, per Mia O’Brien.

While Tuten started the Week 11 game against the Giants, it wasn’t exactly the outing he had hoped for. With the injury already bothering him, he struggled to make an impact and aggravated it later in the game after he was stepped on. He logged just 31 offensive snaps and rushed only 33 yards— his second-lowest rushing total after the Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens (29). He had 10 carries, failing to secure a touchdown, as the Jags lost 18-23.

While his production has taken a hit since the injury concern, it all started in Week 8.

Bhayshul Tuten’s Injury Has Become A Growing Concern After Weeks of Playing Through Pain

Bhayshul Tuten was a fourth-round pick from last year’s draft. After the departure of Travis Etienne, he has become the undisputed RB1 this season, showing flashes of his talent throughout the campaign. However, he has been dealing with a foot and ankle injury since Week 8 when the Jaguars dominated the Indianapolis Colts 42-7.

He played through it when the Jags clashed with the Ravens and Titans, picking up wins in both games. However, after he flared up his injured foot against the Giants, it remains a concern, although the recent medical check on Monday showed no structural damage.

Battling through the injury this season, it has taken some explosiveness out of his game while rushing. Now, every time the second-year running back takes the field, it threatens to make the matter worse, as seen last Sunday. As a result, he has spent the past three weeks practicing away from the main group of Jaguars players and working alongside trainers to deal with the discomfort and swelling. It is the reason he once again skipped practice today.

Given they are set to face the Tennessee Titans next, the big question is whether he will be rested for the matchup.

A Week 13 Clash With Chicago Bears Makes Tuten’s Recovery Even More Important

While the Jaguars are currently leading the AFC South 7-3, the Tennessee Titans are the bottom-placed team of the division with a dismal 1-9 record. Liam Coen’s team already beat them in the first clash by 40-23, where Tuten rushed for 88 yards.

While the Jags are looking to get back on track after last week’s defeat, beating the Titans without their starting running back will not be an enormous challenge. In that case, Chris Rodriguez can fill his shoes.

The timing could work in his favor. As the Jaguars face the Bears in Week 13, a healthier Tuten could make a significant difference in the offense.