Bhayshul Tuten continues to battle the same injury he’s had for weeks.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and their second-year running back don’t seem to have solved his foot/ankle ailment yet.

He got hurt in Week 8, and it’s Week 12, and Tuten hasn’t missed a game — but he’s struggled in a variety of ways.

Tuten has hardly practiced since turning his foot at an odd angle in Week 8. Despite that, he’s played each ensuing game, although at times he’s gotten up limping or even needed to come off with trainers.

It’s Week 12 now, with a game against the Titans coming up on Sunday, and the Jags’ latest update still isn’t a good one.

Bhayshul Tuten Injury Update

Tuten wasn’t present at the media-viewing portion of the Jaguars practice on Wednesday.

Generally, that aligns with a player who ends up as a ‘DNP’ on the injury report — did not participate.

Tuten has been a DNP almost the entire time since he first got hurt, and it’s clear that he’s operating at less than 100%.

The Jaguars haven’t limited Tuten’s workload much — in Week 10, they gave him 26 carries.

Somehow, though, it feels like Jacksonville has to solve this before it’s too late.

Would Jaguars Sit Bhayshul Tuten?

A question worth asking is whether the Jags would consider benching Tuten for a week to see if that allows him to fully heal.

They’ve surely considered this, but Week 12 is the most compelling possibility. Playing against the lowly Titans is the kind of game the Jags should win even without Tuten, and so if you were going to try this approach, now would be the time.

They’ll play the Chicago Bears in Week 13, a much tougher matchup. And while that’s an out-of-conference game, they all matter in the chase for the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

Tuten doesn’t seem to be getting better, but the Jags have yet to change their approach. Maybe the only way for Tuten to fully heal is to rest.