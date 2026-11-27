There are very few players on the Jacksonville Jaguars who would be worse to lose to a long-term injury than Parker Washington.

The rising superstar at wide receiver has blossomed into one of the most consistently explosive offensive players in the NFL. And that’s what makes the injury rumors going around particularly concerning.

Washington was added to the Jaguars’ injury report after Thursday’s practice — and he wasn’t known to have been injured in their most recent game or in Wednesday’s practice, which would mean it could’ve been something that surfaced on the practice field on Thursday. It’s listed as a shoulder injury.

There isn’t much more known, but the rumors aren’t good.

Parker Washington Injury Rumors

An account on X that goes by the name Dilla, which has successfully broken Jaguars news before, wrote a concerning message on Thursday night:

Sounds like a collarbone :( — Dilla (@E_Dilla) November 26, 2026

If it is indeed the worst-case scenario of a broken collarbone, that would end Washington’s season.

The Jaguars are a fascinating test case, because they’re one of the teams that could potentially have less national information out there. A Washington injury like this is the kind you’d think a major insider would break the news about, but this is the specific franchise where that might not happen.

And so fans are forced to wonder whether a much less-affirmed source actually has the right information on this again. If he does, it’s awful news.

Parker Washington Replacement

Fans are already discussing what happens if Washington is out.

The Jaguars have Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter, but the name that’s popular on social media at the moment is Josh Cameron, the late-round rookie who has been a bit of a revelation.

Yup, just in case. Best case scenario, the rumors are false.

Worst case scenario, you lose Parker Washington for rest of fantasy season Might as well stash Josh Cameron now — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) November 27, 2026

Clearly, there’s more information needed here before anything is known for sure.

But Jaguars fans are fearing the worst. Cameron would benefit, but the team’s Super Bowl chances would take a big hit.