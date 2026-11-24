The Jacksonville Jaguars could be down to their third left tackle when they face the Tennessee Titans in Week 12. One potential move they could make to ensure the offensive line still has talent heading into their playoff push is signing free agent left tackle Taylor Decker, according to Moe Moton of Bleacher Report.

Moton noted that the combination of the Jaguars’ loss in Week 11 along with the experience of Decker makes for a good fit.

“Last Sunday, the Giants consistently pressured Lawrence, who took three sacks in a loss,” wrote Moton. “Other teams will look at that game and likely try to emulate what Big Blue did to rattle Lawrence in the pocket, and it would be easier to do that against a third-string left tackle. Taylor Decker is a 10-year starter who would fit the Jaguars’ need at left tackle if the team must choose another fill-in replacement. Last year, with the Detroit Lions, he allowed just two sacks over 551 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus.”

Former third-round pick Wyatt Milum came in at left tackle with Little out.

Jacksonville Jaguars Could Sign Taylor Decker

Anton Harrison is not coming back this season. Head coach Liam Coen implied that the Little injury will not be serious, but there is a chance that he will miss Week 12. Milum played tackle in college, but they drafted him with the plan to have him play guard in the NFL.

This is where he spent most of his time in the preseason and practice. So, he could start if needed, but it would not be a strong option.

Adding Decker would give them a starter in the short term and depth that appears to be needed for a playoff run.

Decker is a Fit for Jaguars Playoff Push

The former first-round pick from Ohio State is a ten-year veteran in the NFL. Decker has made 140 career starts and made the Pro Bowl in 2024. However, he was not as good in 2025 and finished the season with a couple of injuries.

He was not healthy in the offseason and did not have much free-agent attention. With all of the starting spots filled, he has been waiting for the right fit and situation to return. The Jaguars would present that.

Decker could earn starting work for the Jags, which could help him prolong his career into the 2027 season. He could also help a contender make a playoff push. Decker has only played in five playoff games. So, getting a chance to make a run would be enticing.

The Jaguars could use the veteran pressence and Decker could use them to help his resume. It makes sense on both sides. We will see how confident the Jags are in Little based on his practice status this week.