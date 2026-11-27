The Jacksonville Jaguars got some brutal news this week. Their rising superstar wide receiver Parker Washington is injured and seems likely to miss weeks of action.

He was ruled out officially for Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans already due to a shoulder injury, and he could sit out longer than that, too.

And with Washington out, the Jaguars are going to need some receivers to step up.

Brian Thomas Jr. is a well-known name.

Jakobi Meyers is a common contributor.

Travis Hunter is a guy that football fans wouldn’t mind seeing more in action, too.

But the guy who has the biggest chance here to get a bigger role might be Josh Cameron.

Liam Coen on Josh Cameron

Jaguars coach Liam Coen spoke to reporters on Friday not long after the injury to Washington was announced.

During that media availability, Coen was asked about Cameron, and he had high praise.

“He’s trending,” Coen said of Washington. “He’s been trending. He’s made a lot of plays for this offense and for this team, both on special teams and on offense throughout the course of the year. Trevor trusts him.”

It’s been clear that QB Trevor Lawrence has trusted Cameron since Week 1, even, when the rookie caught a surprise touchdown before most fans even knew his name.

Jaguars fans know all about Cameron now, and the rest of the league may learn more about him soon.

Jaguars WR Depth Chart

The Jaguars are likely to have Jakobi Meyers as their top WR target after the injury to Washington.

Brian Thomas Jr. has played a lot of snaps this season even without big production, and the playing time should remain for BTJ.

It’s Josh Cameron who seems most likely to get work in three-wide sets on a regular basis.

Travis Hunter could see a bit more time, but Jacksonville still seems committed to letting him thrive at cornerback and likely won’t overload him on offense just because of the Washington injury.

The Jaguars also have CJ Williams, who was a 2026 sixth-round pick — just like Cameron.