Even the NFL analysts can’t believe how the NFL officiating crew didn’t hold up Jaguars WR Parker Washington’s touchdown catch on Sunday. The same day, back in Mexico, Mike Evans TD call held up even though he only had one foot in bounds.

And then they did it again when they held up Tee Higgins’ bobbled TD catch exactly a day later on MNF.

Down 20-6 in the fourth quarter, Trevor Lawrence found Parker Washington in the end zone. Everyone thought the Jaguars had trimmed it to a one-score game, right up until officials ruled it incomplete. Liam Coen challenged, but New York stuck with the call after deciding the ball moved and switched hands as Washington landed.

“He needs to maintain control of the ball throughout the process of the catch,” said VP of Instant Replay Mark Butterworth.

Parker Washington Non-TD Gains More Heat

The same night, 49ers Brock Purdy hit Evans along the end-zone line, and didn’t gain control until only one foot remained in bounds, yet the TD stood.

And, once again on Monday, the Bengals‘ Higgins caught a pass with the ball visibly moving as he landed out of bounds. It still held up.

Unlike the Jaguars, the 49ers won that game, solidifying their playoff chances.

Joe Buck called the officiating crew right there live on air during the Bengals game.

“Parker Washington and the Jacksonville Jaguars are thinking, well, why is that a touchdown, and why was Parker’s ruled incomplete in that loss yesterday to the Giants.”

ESPN rules analyst Russell Yurk agreed, adding, “I like both that play and this play as catches.”

In the 49ers game, former NFL referee Terry McAulay said Evans was juggling the ball while running across the end zone and didn’t have control of it until his final step, with only one foot down in bounds.

“I don’t see him get final control until he’s got one foot down,” McAulay said. “The ball rolls around on his wrist. I don’t see it pinned to his body. When he gets control, there’s only one foot down. I think they should’ve reviewed it and reversed it to incomplete.”

Analysts across the league came together to defend Washington’s non-TD, calling out the inconsistencies in the league’s officiating.

Insiders Brutally Call Out Officiating Error

NFL insider Ari Meirov called Washington’s catch “more of a catch than what Tee Higgins just did now.”

Shannon Sharpe, on the other hand, refused to call it a catch. “Based on Parker’s catch yesterday. That’s not a catch.”

Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith pointed out how the league needs to own up to the inconsistencies.

“Even if the NFL wants to insist that its officials got both calls right on the field, and that the replay review process was correct to uphold those calls, the league still needs to acknowledge that it has a problem on its hands if the catch rule is so confusing that even former referees who now work as on-air officiating analysts aren’t seeing what the on-field officials and the replay officials are seeing.”

The outrage is only growing, but the Jaguars still lost that Sunday showdown against the Giants, hurting the playoff chances they’ve spent weeks building. They take on the Tennessee Titans next Sunday.