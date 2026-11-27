The Jacksonville Jaguars finally made a much-awaited announcement on OL Patrick Mekari this week.

The Jags opened Mekari’s 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve on Wednesday. This means that the Jaguars can activate Mekari from IR sometime over the next three weeks.

The timing is crucial, because they are coming off a 23-18 loss to the New York Giants. Mekari could be the offensive boost the Jaguars need down the stretch of the 2026 season, especially with their almost sure playoff spot.

“Yeah, I think it’s great to get Patrick going. Guy has put in so much work since training camp, arriving, and obviously having a tough, you know, early stretch of getting hurt right from the get-go. And the guy is 305 pounds right now,” Liam Coen said on Wednesday.

Jaguars Open Patrick Mekari’s 21-Day Post-IR Practice Window

“He’s the strongest he’s been in a long time. He feels good. He’s worked his tail off to get back and give himself a chance to go help this team win. So good to get another experienced veteran, smart football player in the fold, and be able to give us depth right now and competition, right? Constantly evaluating the competition of the group, and each week, each guy, you know, guys have to compete to continue to hold jobs and continue to play and be in those positions. So I think that is what Patrick’s going to be able to provide for us.”

ESPN’s Mia O’Brien added that “Liam Coen says Mekari is at 305 lbs, ‘as strong as he’s been in a long time.'”

Jaguars On SI’s John Shipley mentioned how the Jaguars have been feeling Mekari’s absence on their roster.

“If there is something the Jaguars’ offensive line is lacking right now, it is offensive tackle depth,” Shipley writes. “The Jaguars have been able to survive the Anton Harrison injury thanks to having Walker Little waiting in the wings as quality tackle depth, but the Jaguars sustained another potential blow to the tackle position last week with Little leaving Sunday’s game against the Giants with a knee injury. There has yet to be an update about Little this week, and likely will not be one until the injury report comes out later this afternoon.”

“Mekari is clearly a guard-first, but he has taken snaps at both tackle spots throughout his career and would likely give the Jaguars a more pro-ready option at tackle than second-year lineman Wyatt Milum, as long as he is healthy. Both are better inside at guard, but Mekari seems to be more equipped to play tackle than Milum.”

Jaguars Get More Positive Updates on Little and Hainsey

Shipley wrote the update before the injury report came out, but the Jags’ Wednesday and Thursday reports brought even more decent updates.

Little and Hainsey both practiced limited on back-to-back days.

Even though Coen said Little’s knee injury is not serious, the Jaguars’ offensive line is clearly banged up. Having Mekari back in the mix gives Coen a true five-position utility lineman rather than forcing second-year lineman Wyatt Milum into emergency tackle duty again like against the Titans.

That said, Coen will hardly expect Mekari to play against the Titans. Mekari was a limited participant in practice.

Unless he upgrades to full participation before the weekend, Jacksonville is likely to take it slow and let Ezra Cleveland handle right guard again against the Titans rather than rushing Mekari straight off a three-month layoff.