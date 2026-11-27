The Jacksonville Jaguars will not play one of their key players on offense vs. the Titans.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen officially ruled out wide receiver Parker Washington on Friday after he aggravated an AC joint injury during Thursday’s practice.

“He injured his shoulder yesterday at practice. Will be out for the game. Week-to-week. Hope to have him back ASAP but week-to-week injury,” Coen said in his press conference on Friday.

Jaguars’ Parker Washington Out vs. Titans

Parker Washington popped up on Thursday’s injury report as a limited participant with a shoulder injury after doing just fine on Wednesday. Coen confirmed that he got injured during practice. The extent of the injury remains unknown as of now.

Coen didn’t elaborate on just how serious Washington’s injury is, so that still remains up in the air. Either way, the Jags’ top receiver gets a little rest before the final push of the season.

However, Coen did mention their ‘next-man-up’ mindset and how important it would be for other players to step up with QB Trevor Lawrence’s favorite target out.

Liam Coen Didn’t Have to Tweak Much of His Game Plan

“It just tweaks a couple of things. You know, formationally, obviously guys have to step up. I feel very confident about the guys and the groups that we have, the playmakers that we have, the offensive line, the run game. Everybody has to step up a little bit,” Coen said.

“But really, it didn’t kill us in terms of, like, tweaking too much or having to go through the entire game plan. You come right through it right after practice, after it unfortunately occurs, and get through it. All the coaches were on board. Understand what the mission is, understand what we’re trying to get accomplished, and it’s next man up. The guys gotta step up and play for us this weekend.”

Washington and Jakobi Meyers have been in a constant tug-of-war for the most WR snaps. Meyers leads the board right now with 491 snaps (76.96%) as compared to Washington’s 483 snaps (75.71%).

Meyers will continue to handle the majority of the workload with Washington out. But it also gives Brian Thomas Jr. a massive, much-needed opportunity to prove himself. After surviving the Nov. 10 trade deadline buzz, this is the exact window he has been waiting for to remind Jacksonville what he can do.