The NFL world went into a frenzy on Tuesday night when word broke that the Pittsburgh Steelers would be benching future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers in favor of Mason Rudolph. While the fallout from this is still being unpacked, this is actually perfect timing for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In Week 14 on December 14th, the Jaguars are set to play the Steelers at home on Monday Night Football. While Jacksonville likely would have been favored in that matchup no matter who the quarterback was, if they do end up facing Rudolph rather than Rodgers that is a great break.

While Rudolph has been in the NFL for quite a while and has had some success, he and Rodgers are not even truly comparable. Even a 42-year-old Rodgers who is not quite as sharp as he once was is preferable to Rudolph whose last real turn as a starter was back in 2024 with the Tennessee Titans.

He had a 1-4 record as a starter that season and threw nine touchdowns compared to nine interceptions. He started a game against the Jaguars in late December of 2024 towards the end of the regular season and completed 19 of 31 passes for 193 yards with a touchdown and a pick as Jacksonville won 20-13.

Rudolph is the quintessential backup quarterback in the NFL. He’s serviceable in a pinch and can help a team tread water for a few weeks, but he’s not a starter. The reason for Rodgers’ benching has to be something that went really wrong behind the scenes between he and head coach Mike McCarthy because there is no legitimate football reason to go with Rudolph over Rodgers assuming Rodgers is healthy.

There is a (small) possibility that Rodgers could return for Steelers against Jaguars

Of course, there is still a chance that Rodgers and the Steelers could reconcile and he will be back as the starter in Week 14, but the fact that he reportedly did not show up to the team facility on Wednesday is not a great sign, even though the Steelers are saying publicly that it is an excused absence to ostensibly let him deal with the shock of being benched.

The Jaguars could use an easier matchup in Week 14 because they will be coming off what figures to be a brutal matchup against the Chicago Bears the week prior. That will be Jacksonville’s biggest test on paper the rest of this season so facing a Rodgers-less Steelers team the following week would be a nice early Christmas gift.