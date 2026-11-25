Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington has been taking steps forward in every aspect of his game, except special teams. Washington did not log a single special teams snap in the Jags Week 11 loss to the New York Giants. The former sixth-round pick has been the Jags’ punt returner since 2024.

However, head coach Liam Coen noted that as the team trusts him more on offense, that means they have to trust him less on special teams.

“Yeah, I think that obviously, as Parker [Washington] continues to ascend and doing really good things for us, just trying to limit some of the hits that he may take and some of the different game plan and meetings and things that he has to be involved in and have a lot of trust in Ameer (Abdullah),” Coen said.

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Abdullah has been the Jags kick returner all season. Now, he is the Jags punt returner.

Jacksonville Jaguars Take Parker Washington Off of Punt Return

Abdullah has been in the NFL for 12 seasons. He has 14 career punt returns and 189 career kick returns. While he is limited in punt returns, he had 10 returns in 2024, and he now has four this season after stepping in as the Jaguars’ punt returner this past week. Coen seems to be high on what Abdullah can bring and noted that he will continue in this role.

“He’s done it throughout the course of his career, did a great job last night of fielding them and giving us a chance,” said Coen on the performance of Abdullah. “We didn’t cover great. We didn’t block it great. Didn’t give him too many opportunities. I thought their punter did a phenomenal job flipping the field on a number of different occasions. I definitely see Ameer being able to do it for us moving forward.”

It does not sound like Washington will be returning punts anytime soon.

Jaguars Need Washington on Offense More

Washington has 53 career punt returns. However, this season he only has 10 punt returns for 49 yards. He has started to ascend on offense to the point where they are unable to keep him on punt return duties.

In his rookie season, he only had 132 offensive yards. Then, in the next season, he was up to 390.

In 2025, he broke out with 847 yards. While he only has 748 yards this season, he’s up from 52.9 yards per game to 74.8 yards per game this year. His breakout has made him an offensive threat who does not need usage on special teams.

The next question is when the team will extend Washington’s contract. He is set to be a free agent after the season. Jacksonville could franchise tag him, but the thought is that they want to get something done in the long term first.