General Manager James Gladstone finally appears to be making some moves to get the Parker Washington contract extension done.

The Jaguars wideout is due for an extension before this season ends, or he hits the free market. After leading the Jaguars in both receiving yards (645) and touchdowns (six) through nine games, Washington has made a pretty solid case for the Jaguars to sign him, and most likely, they won’t let him walk.

But Jacksonville’s cap space constraints are limiting them, as they sit more than $20 million in the red for 2027.

Jaguars Start Making Cap Space for Possible Parker Washington Extension

Galdstone needs to find a way to make space for an extension, and he’s already making moves to find that cap space.

Over the past few days, the Jaguars have restructured the contracts of two players.

On Nov. 19, the Jaguars converted $3.85M of LB Foyesade Oluokun’s 2026 salary into signing bonus last week, adding an additional void year, creating $3.08M of cap space, according to Sportac.

Then on Nov. 20, the Jaguars reworked another contract, converting $4.89M of OT Walker Little’s salary into signing bonus, creating $3.66M of cap space, also according to Sportac.

That makes their dead cap per year look something like this:

2026: $10.8M ($18.7M)

2027: $16.7M ($8.3M)

2028: $4.5M (void)

Sportac also noted that Little’s $13M salary next season is unprotected.

In total, that frees about $6.74 million in cap space, while still leaving the team nearly $21 million in the red for 2027 per Over The Cap. And it still doesn’t cover what they need to sign Washington.

Since they already tried convincing Washington with a reported three-year, $75 million deal earlier this offseason — which he straight-up turned down — they’ll need to throw in more cash to get Washington to agree.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler is projecting for over 1,200 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. With that kind of production, his asking price is expected to clear $30 million a year. A contract of that size falls in the same neighbourhood as Amon-Ra St. Brown, Nico Collins, Chris Olave, A.J. Brown, and DK Metcalf.

Because Washington has numbers to back his season too, the Jags don’t have much room to argue there, too.

Washington Not the Only Pending Extension for 2027

That said, they also have plenty of other extensions coming up. And that’s not even touching upon all the money that got tied up when Gladstone went all out and traded for three players on deadline day.

One of those players, Jessie Bates, is also set to hit the free market in 2027 and is another priority extension for the Jaguars.

On top of Bates, the Jags have five other players waiting for an extension. Safety Antonio Johnson and linebacker Ventrell Miller, both of whom are on the final years of their rookie deals from 2023. Offensive guard Erza Claeveland, who is in the final year of this three-year deal with the Jaguars, and DaVon Hamilton, who is out with a season-ending injury and is also on an expiring contract.

And, of course, wide receiver Parker Washington, their top priority for now.

Gladstone has too many mouths to feed and too little cap space to make it easy. $6.74 million cleared is a start, but it’ll take more to sign just Washington.