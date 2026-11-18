Bhayshul Tuten didn’t have an injury designation last week and got a heavy workload on Sunday, but he evidently isn’t 100% of the way past his foot/ankle injury for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tuten remained on the Jags’ injury report that was released Wednesday as they prepare for a Week 11 game on Sunday against the New York Giants.

Given Tuten’s relative lack of practice time before Jacksonville’s last two games, it doesn’t immediately appear to be something to worry about, but it’s worth noting.

Bhayshul Tuten Injury Update

Tuten was listed on the Jags’ injury report for Wednesday as a limited participant.

He remains listed with that foot/ankle injury that he initially sustained in the first quarter of Week 8.

Tuten then didn’t practice on the short week but played on Thursday Night Football in Week 9.

From there, Tuten didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday in Week 10 before practicing on Friday and playing on Sunday.

Tuten’s limited practice on the first official report of the week is actually a step in the right direction.

Considering Tuten had 26 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s win over the Titans, he’s probably doing just fine.

Bhayshul Tuten Comments on Giants

Tuten did speak with reporters on Wednesday, another sign that there’s no real issue here.

He was asked about the physicality of the Giants’ defense and offered a solid answer.

“I’m ready, honestly,” Tuten said. “… I gotta bring my lunch box and strap on my chinstrap, and that’s the kind of games I love. It’s gonna be wet out, there’s going to be guys flying around, so I’m excited.”

Spoken like a true football player.

Tuten clearly doesn’t seem bothered by his current ailment, so unless he takes a downturn in his practice status later in the week, it seems to be nothing to worry about. The Jaguars keep on relying on Tuten heavily, and he keeps delivering.