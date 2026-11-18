The Jacksonville Jaguars went into their game against the Tennessee Titans knowing they would have Robert Hainsey in the lineup. The starting center cleared concussion protocol the day before kickoff. Now, Jacksonville faces another question about his availability as it prepares for the New York Giants.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shared an update on Hainsey after he suffered a knee injury. The report brought some relief for the Jaguars, but they could still have to make a change in front of Trevor Lawrence.

Jeremy Fowler Shares an Update on Robert Hainsey’s Knee Injury

Fowler reported on X that Hainsey suffered a knee sprain. He offered some clarity about the severity of the injury while leaving the timetable for Hainsey’s return open.

“Jaguars starting center Robert Hainsey is considered week-to-week with a knee sprain, per sources. Very well could miss time but not season-ending,” Fowler wrote.

That puts Hainsey’s status for the Giants game in doubt. Jacksonville’s practice reports should offer the next indication of how much he can do and whether he has a chance to play in Week 11.

There’s a reason the Jaguars would like to keep Hainsey in the middle of their line down the stretch. He started at center in all 15 games he played last season and was voted a team captain for the 2026 campaign.

Hainsey also had a connection to Head Coach Liam Coen before he signed with the Jaguars in 2025. The two worked together in Tampa Bay, and Hainsey had to have felt comfortable reuniting with Coen.

Jonah Monheim Could Step In for the Jaguars

Jonah Monheim is listed behind Hainsey on Jacksonville’s depth chart. If Hainsey needs to sit out against the Giants, Monheim is in line to take over at center. Additionally, Emmanuel Pregnon and Ezra Cleveland listed as the starters on either side of him.

The Jaguars have a full week to get Monheim ready for that possibility. Any extra snaps he can take with Lawrence in practice would give the two time to get comfortable with each other. That includes working through the cadence and making sure they’re seeing the same thing when the Giants show pressure before the snap.

Jacksonville entered the Tennessee game atop the AFC South. This adds some importance to how the team handles the next few weeks. If Monheim starts against the Giants, the Jaguars could keep him at center while Hainsey recovers.

For Hainsey, the immediate question is when he can get back on the practice field. Fowler’s update gives Jacksonville reason to believe it will see its starting center again this season. The Jaguars could start Monheim at center down the stretch while Hainsey recovers.