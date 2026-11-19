The Jacksonville Jaguars have emerged as one of the top NFL teams, and it has been a significant year for Trevor Lawrence, both on and off the field.

During an exclusive interview with Heavy Sports, Lawrence discussed the Jaguars’ recent blockbuster trades (more to come in part two of the interview), being Super Bowl contenders, family life with his wife Marissa Lawrence and the quarterback’s recent partnership with Feeding America through FedEx.

Lawrence made a major revelation by noting that the couple is expecting the birth of their new baby boy in December. This could present Lawrence with quite the dilemma if the star’s wife goes into labor on a Jaguars game day.

Fans may remember star golfer Scottie Scheffler playing the 2024 Masters while his wife Meredith Scheffler was due to give birth. The good news is Lawrence will not have to hide his cell phone amid the potential for a holiday baby.

“Yeah, we’re about a month out from the due date,” Lawrence told Heavy Sports. “So I guess you never know when, but yeah, December baby.

“… I don’t think I’ll have to have a burner phone,” Lawrence laughed. “I won’t be at somewhere like Augusta. But yeah, I think we’re gonna have everybody all hands on deck, everybody ready for whenever that time comes.

“And yeah, super excited. Marissa’s doing great and everybody’s healthy. So thankful for that. But yeah, definitely just trying to get everything in place before he gets here.”

Jaguars Rumors: Who Would Start at Quarterback for Jacksonville If Trevor Lawrence Misses a Game Amid Birth?

While there could be some temporary decisions that need to be made for the Jaguars, the overall news is trending positively. All is well with the pregnancy for Lawrence and his wife Marissa.

Lawrence did not reveal whether he would potentially miss a game if Marissa went into labor. The good news is that the baby is due in December, which should be several weeks before the NFL playoffs start on Saturday, January 16.

On the rare chance Lawrence misses a game, the Jaguars are expected to turn to former Texas standout quarterback Quinn Ewers as the team’s QB1.

Yet, all signs point to the Lawrence family’s new addition coming before the NFL playoffs begin.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Comes Clean on Becoming a ‘Florida Man’

As the couple’s family grows, Lawrence admits that their roots in Jacksonville continue to deepen. Lawrence, who was born in Tennessee but grew up in Georgia, came clean on being an adopted “Florida Man.”

“I have become a Florida Man,” Lawrence reflected. “I love living here. I think Florida is an awesome state. Love living in Jacksonville. It’s become home for us.

“Like I said, been here the last six years. Have a daughter here now and a son on the way. So, this is home for us. Both of our families have come down more and more,” Lawrence added.

“And this is where we spend a lot of our time in the offseason with them, as opposed to going back home just because they love being down here, too. So it’s definitely become home for us.”

NFL Star Trevor Lawrence Joined FedEx in Partnering With Feeding America Just in Time for Thanksgiving

Lawrence joined FedEx in partnering with Feeding America to give back to the Jacksonville community just in time for Thanksgiving. Lawrence teamed up with TikTok chef Jack Mancuso by transforming donated ingredients into a powerful experience for families.

As for the dish Lawrence chose to create, the Jaguars quarterback’s obvious pick was sweet potato casserole.

“I got a chance to work with Jack Mancuso, who’s a chef, and we were able to recreate something I grew up eating, which is sweet potato casserole for Thanksgiving,” Lawrence explained. “That’s like my favorite side dish.

“And we made that at Feeding Northeast Florida at the food bank here in Jacksonville,” Lawrence continued.

“We made a simpler version that out of a lot of the ingredients that people donate to Feeding Northeast Florida and that people can get their hands on and get easy access to.”