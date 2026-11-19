The Jacksonville Jaguars have carried the hard-to-buy-into narrative since the season started. The success under Liam Coen’s last year has been passed off as a fluke, and despite the Jaguars winning, several analysts have a hard time buying into their playoff hype.

Rob Gronkowski is one of them.

During his recent appearance on the Up & Adams Show, Gronkowski bluntly said that he doesn’t buy into the Jaguars’ playoff hype, mainly because they have not “proved it yet.”

Adams asked Gronk to be honest and say whether he could see the Jaguars at SoFi Stadium this Valentine’s Day.

Rob Gronkowski Not Buying Into Jaguars Hype Because of Their Past

“The only reason I wanted to bring it up, Kay, is because of the past history of the Jags. They’re still the Jags to everyone. They really are. You know, they gotta show it,” Gronk said on the Kay Adams Show.

“Everyone loves the Jags, no one hates the Jags, but everyone’s hesitant on saying if they’re gonna be real when the moment matters the most. And they’ve been showing it so far this season, they really have.”

Gronk does have a point. The Jaguars have only reached the playoffs twice over the last eight seasons. And both trips ended short of the AFC Championship Game.

They followed a 13–4 regular season under Liam Coen in 2025 by getting bounced at home in the Wild Card round (27–24 to Buffalo) this past January, and their 2022 run ended in the Divisional Round at Kansas City (27–20). All-time, the franchise is 8–9 in the playoffs and has never reached a Super Bowl.

That said, this Jaguars squad looks different. Unlike past teams that limped into January, the 2026 Jaguars are sitting at the top of the AFC South with the league’s No. 2 scoring defense (allowing just 16.0 points per game, 144 total across nine games) and No. 4 scoring offense (269 points).

They have already blown out Indianapolis (42–7), Baltimore (33–10), New England (35–6), and Cleveland (34–10). That’s why Gronk feels that if there’s one year where the Jags can prove that they can do it, it’s this year.

Can the Jags Step It Up?

“But hey, can the Jags really step it up? They’ve fumbled over the last couple of years in the playoffs—horrendous performances, not the team we’re used to seeing throughout the regular season.

“Everyone expects it to happen again with the playoffs coming up this year, though if there’s a year that the Jaguars could do it, it’s gonna be this year. Still, I don’t think anyone can take them seriously in the playoffs yet until they show that they can play at a high level when the lights come on at the biggest moments.”

The Jaguars have been aggressive — in both winning and bringing in new players. GM James Gladstone went all in and brought in three new players this deadline, signalling just how serious they are about this season.

And most importantly, Trevor Lawrence and his team have proven multiple times that they can actually win when the lights get bright, but Gronk and several others won’t be handing out any benefit of the doubt until they actually make it to Feb. 14.