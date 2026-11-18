The Jacksonville Jaguars are already projected to be more than $20 million over the 2027 salary cap, and their trade-deadline moves only tightened that cap space.

Even so, General Manager James Gladstone can’t afford to let breakout receiver Parker Washington walk once his rookie contract runs out after this season. It would be the exact same type of regret the Jets are having right now after passing on Liam Coen two years ago.

It isn’t that Gladstone has made no efforts to extend Washington. Quite the opposite, in fact. The Jaguars made an extension offer to Washington back in the offseason, but neither could come to the same page and the whole thing stalled.

Jaguars Warned to Sign the Parker Washington Contract Extension Soon

As the Jaguars prepare for a post-season run, they also need to simultaneously think about not letting Washington hit the free agent market. Because if he does, the wideout would be one of the hottest names there in 2027.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler warns the Jaguars about it, asking them to fast-track whatever they have planned for Washington.

“Let’s start with Jacksonville’s Parker Washington. He has become a marquee player seemingly overnight — but not to Jacksonville, which saw him improving rapidly every year. The Jaguars and Washington discussed a contract extension before Week 1, but Washington shut talks down, opting to bet on himself,” Fowler wrote in his Week 11 buzz.

That said, putting an offer on the table that Washington wasn’t going to accept that early might have been a calculated tactic from Gladstone all along.

The Jaguars reportedly put out a three-year, $75 million ($25M/year) offer.

Washington turned it down, and talks have been on ice since. Even so, Gladstone still holds plenty of leverage.

Jaguars’ GM Still Holds All the Cards

Even if Washington’s breakout pushes his asking price into the $30M–$35M range, Jacksonville still has the 2027 franchise tag in its back pocket. The 2027 wide receiver tag is projected to run right around $29 million, which isn’t far off the $25 million a year Gladstone already offered.

Better yet, holding off on Washington’s extension preserved the exact cap flexibility the Jags needed to go all-in at the trade deadline for Jessie Bates III, Jordan Davis, and Davon Godchaux.

Passing on the August deal didn’t actually buy Washington a free ticket to open free agency. With the Jaguars holding the franchise tag next spring, both sides are headed right back to the negotiating table.

Anyhow, Fowler still feels that the Jaguars will retain Washington.

“That plan is working to perfection,” Fowler explains. “He is WR1 on a championship-level team and is pacing for 1,200-plus yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s now quite often the best player on the field. The Jaguars will have a tough task paying Washington due to his ballooning market. This is Alec Pierce 2.0. But the Jaguars also have a good thing going, and Parker is a huge part of that, so efforts will be made to retain him. There’s always the franchise tag as a mechanism.”

ESPN’s Dan Graziano agrees.

“Yeah, Washington is making himself some money, no doubt about that. I wonder if the Jaguars take another run at an extension before the season is up, to try to keep him off the market.”