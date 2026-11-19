The Jacksonville Jaguars’ injury reports continue to confuse with Bhayshul Tuten.

And for the first time since he’s battled injuries in the middle stage of this season, he has faced a mid-week downgrade from his practice status the day before.

The Jags are preparing to play the New York Giants on Sunday in Week 11, and Tuten has continued to play even while appearing on the injury report.

The update on Thursday, though, is cause for a bit of concern.

Bhayshul Tuten Injury Update

On Thursday’s injury report, Tuten was listed as a DNP — did not participate.

That’s particularly concerning because on Wednesday, he had been listed as a limited practice participant. So this was a step back.

Tuten has been all over the map in recent weeks. He was a DNP all three days before playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 9. He was DNP on Wednesday and Thursday last week before being a full participant on Friday and playing in Week 10.

It seemed like a good sign when he was limited on the first day of the injury report, but the step backward to DNP raises some uncertainty.

Is Bhayshul Tuten Playing This Week?

Given the way Tuten has been playing through this injury, initial instincts say that he’ll be on the field on Sunday.

But given that this is the first time he’s been downgraded in the middle of a practice week, there’s reason to wonder about his status.

Tuten hurt himself in Week 8, rolling his foot/ankle in the first quarter but finishing the game.

He then got 12 carries in Week 9 on Thursday Night Football despite no practices, and he likely could’ve played more if not for a blowout win.

In Week 10, Tuten carried the ball 26 times. That certainly doesn’t seem like someone who’s injured.

But the same foot/ankle injury continues to show up on the injury report, and Tuten continues to confuse Jags fans as well as his fantasy football managers.

Friday’s injury report will be key. If Tuten’s arrow points upward again, it’s likely OK to take a deep breath. If he’s another DNP? The alarm bells will start sounding just a bit.