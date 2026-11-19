On Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

The game will prove a strong test for the Jaguars as they will face off against the NFC East leaders on the road. It also marks a good chance for Jacksonville to prove they truly are Super Bowl contenders.

While their record and finish in the 2025 season certainly indicate the true talent level of this team, some around the NFL still feel Jacksonville needs to face off against stronger opponents to truly measure their status as contenders.

That sentiment may be unfair for a Jaguars team that has truly dominated down the stretch; however, the ugly feeling of their playoff loss last season still remains and creates doubt about their true championship viability.

Additionally, the team has not won a playoff game since the 2022 season. Now, one of the key members of that 2022 Jaguars team, which failed to build on that year’s playoff run in the following seasons, has announced that he underwent surgery, which will most likely result in him missing the remainder of the season.

Former Jacksonville Jaguars Wide Receiver Undergoes Season-Ending Surgery

Wide receiver Christian Kirk, who was a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars for three seasons after signing a four-year, $72 million contract in free agency, has now undergone season-ending surgery.

Kirk, who signed with the San Francisco 49ers this offseason, suffered the meniscus injury during practice before their game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper wrote of the news: “Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Kirk had surgery on his meniscus. Neither he nor Kirk outlined any recovery timeline, but it seems like a long shot that he’ll be returning to action this season.

Kirk only played in one game for the 49ers between the two injuries. He signed a one-year deal with the team this offseason, so he’ll be a free agent come March if he does not re-sign with the team ahead of the 2027 league year.”

Christian Kirk’s Jaguars Tenure

Kirk’s tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars got off to a strong start after he signed his large free agent contract. During his first season with the team, Kirk totaled over 1,100 receiving yards and eight touchdowns while helping lead the way towards the postseason. Additionally, he added 130 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the team’s two playoff games.

Unfortunately, things went downhill for Kirk after his debut season with the team. His next two seasons were plagued with injuries and a considerable decline in production. That resulted in Jaguars general manager James Gladstone trading Kirk to the Houston Texans during his first offseason as a member of Jacksonville’s front office.

Kirk started only three regular-season games with the Texans before joining the 49ers this offseason.

Kirk shared a picture on Instagram after undergoing meniscus surgery. He wrote: “This year has been the hardest of my career.. no other way to put it. But football just like life, can be unfair. I’ve never cheated the game. And always put in more work than what is required. That’s what hurts the most when these things happen.

I know God’s not done with me yet, and I can’t wait to show the next version of myself.”