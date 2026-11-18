Jessie Bates III and Jordan Davis had every reason to be surprised by how Jacksonville welcomed them. In a rare NFL move, head coach Liam Coen held both newcomers out of Sunday’s game against the Titans, giving them a personal week off since neither had gotten a bye with their previous team and the Jaguars’ bye was already behind them.

In most NFL locker rooms, two big trade-deadline additions getting a free Sunday off while everyone else grinds through Week 10 would draw plenty of side-eye. Instead, NFL insider Jordan Schultz revealed that Jaguars players actually loved the call.

Jaguars Players Impressed By Jaguars HC Liam Coen’s Decision

“You noticed Jessie Bates and Jordan Davis didn’t play. That was a very conscientious organisational decision. What I mean by that is neither player had received a bye with their previous team, and Jacksonville already had its bye. So the coaches and staff decided collectively to give both players the week off to basically recover, learn the playbook, and prepare,” said Jordan Schultz on The Pivot.

“Several players brought this up to me unprompted later in the week. They were genuinely impressed, Ryan, that an organisation making such aggressive moves to win a Super Bowl would also prioritise the players’ well-being. I think that tells you a lot about what’s happening in Jacksonville right now.”

The Jaguars also traded for Davon Godchaux, but since he already had his bye, Coen let him play vs. the Titans.

“Want to be able to make sure that we’re in a player safety [mode], putting them in a position to succeed, also learn the system and just give those guys a week to be able to do that,” head coach Liam Coen confirmed in his press conference last Friday, per ESPN. “We’ve been talking about it, working through it as the week goes, and made the decision to ultimately do it today.”

Coen on Why He Gave Bates and Davis a Bye Week

Even without Bates and Davis filling in for injured DaVon Hamilton and Erci Murray, the Jaguars managed just fine without them against the Titans, securing a win.

“Losing DaVon Hamilton was a huge blow to our defense, to our front, and to get Jordan and Davon to be able to plug that hole and to be able to help us in the run game but also in the pass-rush and just to be great pros. And also to get Jessie Bates, a communicator, a football junkie that’s just playing at a really high level right now. Think he’s going to fit perfectly into this system in the way that we can continue to play,” he later added on his argument on the Pat McAfee Show.

That’s why Coen felt that giving them a bye to recover both physically and mentally was the right thing to do.

“So, when you have that kind of confidence, in the team, in the group, in the organization, we felt that giving those guys a bye was the right thing to do.”

They face the New York Giants next, and both players are expected to make their first appearances as Jaguars this Sunday.