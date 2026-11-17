The Jacksonville Jaguars and Parker Washington didn’t come to an agreement on a contract extension before this season, and as things stand, Washington will be a free agent at the end of the campaign.

The Jags aren’t going to want to let Washington go given the season he’s having, but to keep him, they’re going to have to pay up.

Each and every week, Washington is raising his price. He looks like one of the best wide receivers in football, and the more evidence he puts on tape, the more clear it becomes that it’s not a fluke.

Washington is a rising superstar, and that’s going to force Jacksonville to open its checkbook and write a very big number.

Parker Washington Contract Update

ESPN’s Ben Solak wondered in a new article on Tuesday whether Washington could earn up to $40 million per year on his next deal — writing, “I might think Parker Washington will make $40 million a year next season.”

Solak goes on to write what feels pretty much like an ode to Washington:

“I cannot get over how technically skilled he is. His catch-point work is at the same skill level as Tee Higgins or Drake London — Washington just plays at 5-foot-10, not 6-foot-4. The way he elevates, invites contact to box out defenders, rips the ball off the shelf and protects it from late defenders is all sensational. Washington is in the final year of his deal and is the clear WR1 in Jacksonville. When the Jaguars have to play more competitive four-quarter games down the stretch, he’ll produce more outings similar to the one he had this past Sunday: 7 catches, 152 yards and a score.”

Washington’s rise has been meteoric, and now he’s considered one of the best in the NFL. Jacksonville will have to pay accordingly.

A Parker Washington Fear for Jaguars

The one fear that Jacksonville could legitimately have would be if Washington decides he wants to test the open market. He got this close to free agency and has had such a good season — maybe he wants to see what it’s like to be a free agent getting huge bids.

That wouldn’t stop the Jaguars from winning the bidding war, but they’d surely prefer to do it before free agency opens.

If Washington gets to the open market, the offers that come his way could be massive.

Of course, the Jaguars could also franchise tag Washington if it comes to that, so they’re probably safe — but the WR being in the last year of his contract makes everything a bit more precarious.