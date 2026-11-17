The Jaguars couldn’t have planned a better first week for Jessie Bates III and Jordan Davis in Jacksonville.

Coen ruled both out for the Jaguars’ Sunday game against the Tennessee Titans, and the reason was not something usual, like an injury. Instead, Coen specified that since both players came to Jacksonville without bye weeks with their previous teams, they were giving them a bye week.

Liam Coen on Jessie Bates and Jordan Davis’ Bye Week

The Jags acquired all three players, Bates, Davis, and Davon Godchaux, on Monday, hours before the trade deadline. Since Godchaux already had his bye week with the Saints, he played on Sunday.

“Want to be able to make sure that we’re in a player safety [mode], putting them in a position to succeed, also learn the system and just give those guys a week to be able to do that,” head coach Liam Coen confirmed in his press conference last Friday, per ESPN. “We’ve been talking about it, working through it as the week goes, and made the decision to ultimately do it today.”

Now that they’re off their personal bye weeks, Liam Coen has a plan ready for them for Week 12.

Speaking to Pat McAfee on his show, Coen broke down that plan.

“I really care about having a GM that truly cares about winning right now. Like wants to go win right now. Seized a talented group, seized a group that works their [expletive] off together and wants to go win right now. And so, really needed that,” Coen said on the Pat McAfee Show.

“Needed that support, that cohesiveness, to get Jessie, Jordan and Davon in this building. Two of those three guys have played in Super Bowls, been captains on teams. I think all these guys are going to help us as we go.”

Bates, Davis, and GodChaux Critical Replacement Players for Jaguars

Coen then touched on how DaVon Hamilton and even Eric Murray’s injury set them back, but having plug-and-play replacements in their latest trades helped them stay on track.

“Losing DaVon Hamilton was a huge blow to our defense, to our front, and to get Jordan and Davon to be able to plug that hole and to be able to help us in the run game but also in the pass-rush and just to be great pros. And also to get Jessie Bates, a communicator, a football junkie that’s just playing at a really high level right now. Think he’s going to fit perfectly into this system in the way that we can continue to play.”

That’s why Coen felt that giving them a bye to recover both physically and mentally was the right thing to do.

“So, when you have that kind of confidence, in the team, in the group, in the organization, we felt that giving those guys a bye was the right thing to do.”

The Jaguars already got a look at how Godchaux looks for them this Sunday. What remains is Bates and Davis. It is clear that Coen trusts them to fit right into their schemes since he gave them a week off when the Jaguars are just on the verge of locking down the AFC South title race.

They take on the New York Giants next Sunday.