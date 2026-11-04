Jaguars Could Fix Secondary with Trade for $16M Starter

The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a cornerback rotation all year. One name that could help solve some of their issues at the NFL trade deadline is Washington Commanders cornerback Amik Robertson, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

Popper notes that Robertson has versatility that makes him a strong trade deadline candidate.

“Robertson signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Commanders in free agency,” wrote Popper. “He has been one of the few bright spots from GM Adam Peters’ offseason. Robertson does not have any fully guaranteed money on his deal in 2027. The Commanders would take on $3 million in dead money in 2027 if they trade him before the deadline. Robertson is a capable man-coverage corner who could help a number of teams in the secondary. He can play inside and outside.”

Popper lists the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Pittsburgh Steelers as the best fits. So, the Jaguars have competition despite being one of the more likely teams to land Robertson.

Jacksonville Jaguars Could Trade for Washington Commanders CB Amik Robertson

Robertson has played 340 of 457 snaps as an outside cornerback this year, but has moved into the slot plenty. For his career, he has 1,980 snaps on the outside and 1,472 snaps in the slot. The former fourth-round pick has 42 career starts in his NFL career and seven starts this season.

He spent his first four seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. Robertson did not start until his third year, though. After 19 starts in four seasons, he signed with the Detroit Lions in free agency.

Robertson started 14 games for them as a slot and outside option. Then, he signed a two-year deal in Washington. So, if the Jaguars added him, it would not just be a one-year rental. The team would have him for next season as well.

Jaguars Have Need at CB at Trade Deadline

Jacksonville has been rotating plenty at cornerback. They just got Montaric Brown back from a hamstring injury, and he played every snap. They also have Travis Hunter as another outside option.

Jourdan Lewis is starting in the slot, but they also have Jarrian Jones.

However, Jones has struggled when asked to start. There are clear injury questions with Brown. Also, the team plans to use Hunter more on offense in the coming weeks. They have tried rotating cornerbacks into the defense at times.

In week 8, they had Jones relieve Hunter for seven snaps. So, the depth at cornerback is going to be more important for the Jaguars than for other teams. For Robertson, the question is going to come down to draft cost. He has played well and is going to be signed through next season.

So, Washington is not just going to give him away. The Jaguars play the Ravens in Week 9 on Thursday Night Football. That gives them extra time to scour the trade wire and see what fits them best. They could be active this weekend while other teams prepare for their games.