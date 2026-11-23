The Jacksonville Jaguars’ 23-18 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday was frustrating for a team with high expectations and aspirations of securing the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

Interestingly, one late-game decision by head coach Liam Coen also seemed to frustrate the winning team.

With Jacksonville trailing by eight points late in the fourth quarter, Coen and the Jags faced a 4th-and-goal. Instead of trying to score the potentially game-tying touchdown, Coen elected to send Cam Little out and take 3 points.

The decision ultimately backfired, as the Jags failed to stop the Giants on their ensuing possession.

Giants offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor wasn’t particularly impressed with the Jaguars’ approach.

Speaking to Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein, Eluemunor characterized Jacksonville’s decision as “disrespectful as hell.”

The veteran tackle believed the Giants had controlled the line of scrimmage throughout the afternoon. In his view, Jacksonville’s decision suggested the Jaguars expected to force another defensive stop and regain possession.

Instead, New York picked up two first downs and ended the game without giving Trevor Lawrence another opportunity.

Giants Players Take Exception to Liam Coen’s Decision

The situation unfolded with Jacksonville trailing 23-15 and facing fourth-and-goal from the Giants’ 8-yard line with approximately 3:43 remaining.

Rather than attempt to score a touchdown and potentially tie the game with a two-point conversion, Coen sent Cam Little onto the field for a 26-yard field goal.

Little converted, reducing Jacksonville’s deficit to five points. However, the Jaguars still needed their defense to get the ball back.

Eluemunor interpreted that choice as a vote of confidence against the Giants’ offense.

The tackle also argued that New York had won the battle at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football, making Jacksonville’s confidence in securing another possession particularly irritating.

He wasn’t the only Giants player who noticed.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy acknowledged that New York’s offense took Jacksonville’s decision personally, viewing it as a challenge to finish the game.

The Giants responded by doing exactly that.

New York secured the necessary first downs to exhaust the remaining clock, denying Jacksonville the opportunity to complete its fourth-quarter comeback.

The victory improved the Giants to 6-3-1 while Jacksonville dropped to 7-3.

Liam Coen Explains Controversial Jaguars Decision

Although the Giants interpreted the field goal as disrespectful, Coen’s explanation suggested the decision had more to do with Jacksonville’s offensive struggles than any dismissal of New York’s capabilities.

Speaking after the game, Coen explained that the team’s decision-making charts favored kicking the field goal and relying on another defensive stop.

As NBC Sports’ Josh Alper detailed, Coen also expressed concern about attempting to convert fourth-and-goal against New York’s aggressive defensive pressure.

The coach characterized going for the touchdown as a “hope play.”

There was some logic behind the decision. The Giants’ offense had struggled to sustain drives throughout much of the second half, while Jacksonville’s defense had allowed just three points after halftime.

Coaches’ decisions are often scrutinized heavily under the lens of hindsight. If they work, the coach looks like a genius; if they don’t, they look foolish.

On this occasion, Coen took a calculated risk, and it didn’t pay off. Perhaps the worst part about his decision was the energy it seemed to give to Giants players like Eluemunor.

Dropping this game might hurt the Jaguars’ chances to secure the AFC’s one seed, but they still have a commanding lead over the AFC South.

Overall, it’s better to lose in November than in January.