The Jacksonville Jaguars came away without a touchdown.

The NFL’s explanation was about when Parker Washington controlled the ball.

NFL vice president of instant replay Mark Butterworth addressed the disputed fourth-quarter play following Jacksonville’s 23-18 loss to the New York Giants on November 22. He said Washington didn’t gain full control until he was out of bounds.

Ultimately, that left the Jaguars with an incompletion on a play coach Liam Coen believed warranted a challenge.

NFL Explains Why Parker Washington’s Touchdown Did Not Count

The play came on third-and-9 from the Giants’ 12-yard line with 12:26 remaining. Officials called the pass incomplete, putting the burden on replay to overturn that decision.

Butterworth explained the review to pool reporter Pat Leonard in a report surfaced by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

“The ruling on the field was an incomplete pass,” Butterworth said. “First, to overturn a call, we need clear and obvious video evidence to overturn the on-field ruling. It was determined that the receiver did not gain full control of the ball until he was out of bounds.”

Leonard pressed him on Washington’s right foot touching the ground and whether the receiver had control at that point.

“He needs to maintain control of the ball throughout the process of the catch,” Butterworth said.

He confirmed that movement in Washington’s hands as the receiver contacted the ground drove the decision.

When Leonard asked whether that movement prevented replay from establishing a catch, Butterworth answered: “Yes. That is correct.”

The explanation centered on possession through the landing. Washington getting his feet down didn’t resolve that question for the replay officials.

Jacksonville lost its challenge and a timeout. A touchdown and successful extra point would have cut the deficit to seven. Instead, the Jaguars kicked a field goal to trail 20-9, NFL.com reported.

Jaguars Had Other Chances to Finish the Comeback

Washington finished with eight catches for 103 yards, according to the Jaguars’ game report. The disputed pass would have added a score to that production.

Jacksonville had a bit of time to recover. Trevor Lawrence found Brian Thomas Jr. for an 18-yard touchdown with 6:39 remaining. A failed two-point try left the Jaguars trailing 23-15.

Cam Little later added his fourth field goal, but New York ran out the clock.

The Jaguars fell to 7-3 despite holding the Giants to 238 yards and three second-half points. Lawrence threw two interceptions.

“We got outplayed and outcoached,” Coen said through the team’s website.

The replay decision cost Jacksonville a chance at six points. Its other mistakes made the situation tougher to absorb.