Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten re-aggravated his ankle injury when he was stepped on twice against the New York Giants in Week 11. Head coach Liam Coen noted that the recheck they did was not too bad, but that he would be limited in practice throughout the week and that the team would decide on whether he would play in Week 12 later in the week.

“Yeah, we’ll see,” said Coen on the availability of Tuten. “The recheck today wasn’t too bad. Obviously he got stepped on in the game a few times, I think twice on the same play, so that re-aggravated it for sure. So we’re definitely having some of those conversations.”

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Tuten has already been missing time in practice for the past three weeks due to the ankle. The reaggravation will make things hard.

Jacksonville Jaguars Have Tough Decision With Running Back Bhayshul Tuten

Coen said that if it were up to Tuten, he would play. That is why the team has been letting him work despite having three limited participations in the past three weeks.

“He’s tough as nails,” said Coen on Monday. “He wants to play. He wants to continue to fight and give us the best chance to be able to go.”

However, the Jaguars have to be mindful of where they stand. They are 7-3, and they are in control of the AFC South right now.

If Tuten pushes it on a bum ankle, the team could risk him being hurt in the stretch run of playoffs. Coen said the Jags plan to be mindful of that.

“We’ll have some more of those conversations and see what he looks like when he gets out there running around or moving around on Wednesday, Thursday, let it play out throughout the week and, you know, knowing that he probably won’t be able to do a ton for us like he hasn’t been for the last few weeks in practice,” said Coen. “So really it’ll be a business as normal, you know, as usual, throughout the week for Tuten. And then we’ll just kind of see where we’re at towards the end of the week.”

Tuten did not practice at all before Week 9. He practiced once before Week 10. He did get two limited practices before Week 11. However, the reaggravation might have reset that progression.

Jaguars Need Tuten Healthy For Playoffs

Tuten has not been nearly as impactful with the injury. He averaged 70 yards per game early in the season. He is down to 50 yards per game on the same number of carries with the injury. He is also averaging ten fewer receiving yards per game.

The Jaguars face the Tennessee Titans in Week 12. It is a division rival, but a one-win team. The Jaguars might want to consider resting Tuten.