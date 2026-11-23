Finally, a bit of controversy for the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jags, who had one of the best offenses in the NFL heading into their game against the New York Giants, looked out of sorts on Sunday.

And head coach Liam Coen isn’t putting the blame on his players following a disappointing 23-18 loss to the New York Giants.

Instead, Coen is taking a hard look at his own decisions.

Liam Coen Questions His Own Game Plan After Jaguars Loss

Following the loss, Coen acknowledged that his offensive game plan may have made life unnecessarily difficult for quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars.

The Jaguars entered their matchup against the Giants hoping to build momentum, but Jacksonville’s offense struggled to find consistency in a game that slipped away.

Lawrence threw two interceptions, and the Jaguars failed to capitalize on enough opportunities to overcome New York.

Afterward, Coen acknowledged that the problems may have started with the coaching staff’s preparation.

“Clearly, not prepared well enough as we had been,” Coen said postgame. “Maybe had too many things and moving parts.”

“That’s a direct reflection of me and making sure that these guys are prepared well enough,” Coen continued. “We had been prepared in the majority of our football games, I felt like, and that did not show tonight, especially early on. So I put that directly on me.”

Coen also admitted making a mistake with his offensive approach in the red zone.

After struggling to run the ball near the goal line against Tennessee the previous week, Coen entered Sunday’s game intending to throw more frequently in scoring situations.

However, that adjustment may have backfired.

“In hindsight, looking at it, we probably needed to run it a little bit more once we got into the red zone,” Coen admitted.

Specifically, he regretted abandoning the running game during Jacksonville’s opening possession.

“I didn’t love some of my calls on the first drive where we busted the short-yardage run and then went pass, pass, pass there,” Coen said. “That’s not good. That’s on me.”

The fact that Bayshel Tuten didn’t appear to be 100% likely played into that decision, although backup Chris Rodriguez Jr. did show some strength by busting off a 21-yard run in the first quarter. He only had three carries the rest of the game.

Trevor Lawrence Also Takes Blame for Jaguars’ Offensive Collapse

Despite throwing for 301 yards, Lawrence was hard on himself after the loss.

“I played really, really poorly today, and you’re not going to win many games if I don’t play better than that,” Lawrence said.

The Jaguars also faced criticism for Coen’s decision to kick a field goal while trailing 23-15 late in the fourth quarter.

Coen defended that decision, explaining that the coaching staff believed Jacksonville’s defense could force another possession.

Instead, the Giants ran out the clock, denying Lawrence another opportunity.

For Coen, the loss offered a reminder that Jacksonville’s offensive success begins with his preparation and decision-making.

“They outplayed us, outcoached us at the end of the day, and that falls on me,” Coen admitted.