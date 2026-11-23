Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten has been dealing with an ankle injury for the past three weeks. While he did not miss any game time, Tuten left the team’s Week 11 loss to the New York Giants twice due to the ailment.

With the Jaguars sitting at 7-3 and in first place in the AFC South, it might be a good time to let Tuten rest so that the running game can be revived for a playoff stretch, according to John Shipley of Jaguars OnSI.

Shipley noted that Jacksonville can afford to sit Tuten for a few weeks if it means getting the version they saw earlier in the year.

“Tuten is nowhere near 100%, and a Jaguars’ offense that badly relied on him over the first two months of the season is missing him,” wrote Shipley in his takeaways column after the game. “The last time we saw Tuten healthy, he had the best game of his career and the offense looked unstoppable. The Jaguars need that Tuten back, even it means resting him for a few weeks.”

Tuten has 158 rushing attempts for 642 yards and 21 receptions for 226 yards this season.

Jacksonville Jaguars Might Want to Rest RB Bhayshul Tuten in Week 12

Tuten has been a breakout back after holding down a reserve role last season. The fourth-round running back had 83 rushes for 307 yards in his rookie season. He added ten catches for 79 yards.

He has already topped that total through ten games, but injuries are starting to play a role.

In the first seven games of the season, Tuten averaged 15.7 rushing attempts for 70.3 yards per game. He added 2.1 catches for 25.9 yards per game through the air.

Things have changed the past three weeks. He is up to 16 attempts, but down to 50 yards per game. He is averaging two catches for 15 yards per game. So, he is essentially losing 30 yards per game due to the injury.

Jaguars Could Rest Tuten

Tuten did not practice at all in the lead-up to the Jaguars’ Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens. He finished the game with an unimpressive 12 rushes for 29 yards.

He was able to get one day of limited practice in before their Week 10 game against the Tennessee Titans. However, he was able to carry the ball 26 times, but only amassed 88 yards and head coach Liam Coen noted that there was clearly something holding him back.

Tuten practiced twice this week, but ended up with 10 rushes for 33 yards, leaving the game twice due to injury. Now, the team has a tough decision to make. They are massive favorites at home over the Tennessee Titans in Week 12. This feels like a great chance to sit Tuten. We will see if the Jags make that choice.