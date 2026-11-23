The Jacksonville Jaguars came up just short against the New York Giants on Sunday, and an overturned Parker Washington touchdown in the fourth quarter is what cost them.

The Jaguars were trailing 20-6 early in the fourth quarter, and thought it had cut the deficit to a single score when Parker Washington hauled in a contested pass in the back left corner of the end zone with both feet down.

Instead, referee Craig Wrolstad’s crew ruled the pass incomplete, replay review stood by the call, and the Jaguars had to settle for a field goal in an eventual 23-18 loss to the New York Giants.

“He needs to maintain control of the ball throughout the process of the catch,” NFL vice president of instant replay Mark Butterworth, via NFL’s Kevin Patra.

Losing the challenge burned a valuable fourth-quarter timeout and forced the Jaguars to settle for a field goal to make it 20-9 instead of cutting New York’s lead to a single score. That ended up in a loss.

Analysts Push Back on Controversial Parker Washington Non-TD

CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore pushed back on the decision live on the broadcast, pointing out that Washington never actually lost possession when he hit the turf.

“I did not think he lost possession of the football … I think it’s a touchdown, fellas.”

That one controversial call did more damage than just one loss. It tainted the serious playoff contender reputation the Jaguars had spent weeks building. The league was just starting to treat the Jags as a serious Super Bowl contender, until the five-point loss to the Giants happened.

Former Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib didn’t hold back either, bluntly accusing the officials of robbing Jacksonville on the play.

“Robbed, robbed, robbed, robbed,” Talib said on The Gridiron with Skip Bayless when asked for his reaction.

When Bayless agreed that Washington had gotten both feet down, Talib questioned the replay process itself. “I don’t see how you can go review that and look at it in New York, and how did he not get two feet down right there?” he said.

Talib later added, “He never lost control of that ball. I don’t see how, like, that’s defeating the purpose of replay.”

Even Washington felt that he made the catch.

“I felt good about it, but they said it wasn’t a catch, so had to move on and finish that game,” Washington said. “I think he said I didn’t maintain control. But it’s OK. We’re ready to move on.”

Coen didn’t have much to say as he kept it simple, choosing not to criticize the call after.

“I was told the ball switched hands,” he said. “That’s what it came down to.”

Jaguars Still in a Good Spot Playoff-Wise

Washington still led Jacksonville with 8 catches for 103 yards on 17 targets, including a clutch 21-yard grab on 3rd-and-20 on the very next drive to set up a Brian Thomas Jr. 18-yard touchdown with 6:39 left.

But no matter how good the stats look, it didn’t get the Jaguars a win. With that loss, the Jaguars dropped to 7-3, putting their previously solid playoff spot to the very edge.

The Jaguars dropped to the No. 4 seed in the AFC behind 9-1 Buffalo Bills, 8-2 Denver Broncos, and 7-2 Cincinnati Bengals. If the playoffs started today, the Jaguars would be hosting the 8-2 Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round.