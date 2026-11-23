It looked like Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington made one of the more impressive catches of the season. However, the ruling on the field was incomplete. As Jim Nantz and J.J. Watt reviewed the play, they both agreed that it looked like a touchdown.

The play was huge as the Jaguars were trailing 20-6. They could have cut the lead to 20-13. Instead, they kicked a field goal and trailed 20-9. A potential one-score game was a two-score game still.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen challenged the call. However, the ruling on the field was upheld. After the game, Coen did not have much of a response other than that the refs told him Washington switched hands when making the catch.

“I was told the ball switched hands,” said Coen in his post-game press conference. “That’s what it came down to.”

Jacksonville Jaguars Explain Touchdown Taken Away From Parker Washington

Getty Liam Coen head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Washington did switch hands, but as Watt noted on the broadcast, it looked like he switched hands in the air. It looked like he got both feet down after switching. The booth in New York said they did not have enough evidence to overturn the call.

Washington was asked about the call after the game. He said that it came down to a lack of control.

“I think he said I didn’t maintain control,” said Washington. “But it’s okay. We’re ready to move on.”

None of the reasoning quite stands up to the video review. It is fair that it was a tough call, but it did look like maintained control after touching both feet down.

Washington Strong Season Continues

Without the catch, Washington still had eight catches for 103 yards in the loss. This continues the breakout season for the former sixth-round pick. He came into the game with 44 catches for 748 yards and six touchdowns.

This is an important season for Washington, as he will be due a contract at the end of the year. Washington turned down offers before the season and bet on himself, thinking he would have a strong season.

So far, he is up from 52.7 yards per game in 2025 to 71.7 yards per game in 2026. Washington should continue his strong season when the Jaguars take on the Tennessee Titans at home in Week 12.

The team just beat the Titans last week, so it will be a familiar matchup. Washington had seven catches for 152 yards and a touchdown the last time the two teams played. We will see how he follows it up.