On Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars fell to 7-3 with a 23-18 loss against the New York Giants.

After three consecutive wins in dominant fashion, the Jacksonville Jaguars played uncharacteristically poorly in New York as they trailed 20-6 at halftime.

A second-half rally nearly resulted in a dramatic comeback, but the team missed too many opportunities to secure the win against a tough Giants team.

Following the game, one player may face punishment from the NFL after being flagged during an important fourth-quarter play.

Giants Center Could Face NFL Punishment After Jacksonville Jaguars Game

During the fourth quarter, with the Jacksonville Jaguars trailing 23-15, the New York Giants came up empty on a drive, which gave the Jaguars an opportunity to tie the game. With six minutes remaining, the Giants picked up eight yards on second-and-10 after a reception by wide receiver Malik Nabers. Following the play, Giants center Bryan Hudson was flagged for unnecessary roughness after a hit once the play had concluded.

After the 15-yard penalty was enforced, the Giants were left facing a difficult third-and-17, which resulted in a punt and the Jaguars receiving the ball on a possession in which they would controversially kick a field goal.

Aside from the flag, which may have been costly had the Jaguars taken advantage, Hudson may also be fined by the NFL if it deems his actions to have constituted a hit on a defenseless player.

Regarding potential fines after games, the NFL posted on its website: “The NFL uses the fine schedule to outline the league’s and the union’s expectations for players to conduct themselves in a way that honors the sport and respects the game, themselves, their fellow players, the fans and the league. The rules are intended to protect the players from unnecessary risk, promote player safety and emphasize sportsmanship and respect of teammates, opponents, coaches, officials and fans.

Player infractions may come to the league’s attention in a variety of ways. The league may respond to an official’s call during a game or to a specific play that a team submits for review. The NFL Officiating Department also reviews every play from every game and refers potential violations to the Football Operations compliance team.”

Giants vs. Jaguars Takeaways

Regarding Jacksonville’s loss, Sports Illustrated’s Eva Geitheim wrote: “From early on, the Jaguars’ offense was not clicking the way it had been in recent weeks. Trevor Lawrence threw an interception on the Jaguars’ second drive, putting the Giants in position to score their first points.

Even as the Jaguars attempted to come back, they couldn’t get into a rhythm offensively. Lawrence was under duress, regularly having to escape pressure and extend plays to keep drives alive as Abdul Carter recorded 12 pressures and two sacks. Even when the Jaguars recovered a fumble in Giants’ territory, the offense was unable to convert it into points. Jacksonville later had a first-and-goal from the Giants’ eight-yard line with a chance to tie the game, but could not cash in. The Jaguars were unlucky that what appeared to be a Parker Washington touchdown earlier in the fourth quarter that was ruled incomplete, but ultimately, they did not play anywhere near their potential.”