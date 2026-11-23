The Jacksonville Jaguars and Bhayshul Tuten have seemingly tried to explain away all their injury concerns despite Tuten seemingly played through a foot/ankle problem since Week 8.

But their Week 11 loss to the New York Giants brought the worries back to the forefront, because it’s a lot more worrisome when the pain also exists in a loss.

And twice on Sunday, Tuten went down with an injury. While not knowing for sure whether it’s exactly the same thing all this time, both instances seemed to align with what’s known about Tuten’s lower-body issue at the moment.

He actually limped off the field after the very first offensive play by the Jaguars and didn’t come back in until the next drive.

And late in the game, Tuten took a firm hit down low and went down in obvious pain. That time, the trainers came out on the field to check on him before he came out.

Tuten’s playing time for the game points to a guy the Jaguars were trying to keep an eye on, too. There’s definite concern here.

Bhayshul Tuten Usage

Tuten played just 43% of the snaps on Sunday, a much lower number than he’s gotten the rest of this season.

Some of that had to do with his immediate absence after exiting with injury, but in general, the Jaguars were being quite careful here.

Tuten finished with 10 rushes for 33 yards. He was never really able to break a run.

He also had three catches for 20 yards as the Jags played from behind.

Tuten’s first game after the injury, in Week 9, featured just 12 carries for 29 yards.

He then went for 88 yards on 26 carries in Week 10 — which is also not that efficient, although it is a huge workload.

The Jaguars are going to need Tuten better than this and healthier than this when the playoffs arrive.

What’s Going On?

Tuten appeared to initially hurt himself by rolling his ankle/foot in the first quarter in Week 8.

Despite hardly practicing since then, he hasn’t missed much game time at all.

The practice time is the thing that should still provide some worry. A running back whose team doesn’t feel comfortable putting him out there to work during the week certainly doesn’t seem all that healthy.

Until Tuten can practice more fully, or get through a game without limping off, this seems like a legitimate thing to be concerned about.