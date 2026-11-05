Jaguars Injury Update: Insider Reveals Bhayshul Tuten’s Status

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten is expected to be a true game-time decision for their Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The NFL Insider noted that Tuten is going to test his ankle and foot prior to the game to see how he feels. The Jaguars will not put a designation on their star running back until he tests it out.

“Not really a household name, but if you have him in fantasy, you have had a very, very good season,” said Rapoport on Tuten. “Jacksonville Jaguars starting running back, bellcow running back hasn’t practiced at all this week with foot and ankle injuries, and that can make him a game-time decision. We’re mainly waiting to see whether or not he’ll be able to go.

Rapoport noted that he is alive and well and is going to get on the field. That is good news, according to the NFL insider, even if it does not ensure he will play.

“Obviously the hope is he can go,” added Rapoport. “The fact that he’s still alive means there’s a shot, and I expect him to work out before the game and see whether or not he’s out there.”

Tuten has 110 rushes for 492 yards this season.

Jacksonville Jaguars RB Bhayshul Tuten True Game-Time Decision for Week 9

This confirms what Liam Coen said in his press conference regarding Tuten.

“I talked to him today; he said he feels better,” said Coen. “I would think it’s probably going to go up to game time.”

John Shipley of Jaguars OnSI does not expect Tuten to play, though. He noted that the Jaguars have had 27 players with the same practice report and designation as Tuten in the Liam Coen era. Every time, the Jags have sat that player out.

“In the previous 24 final injury reports, the Jaguars have had 27 instances where a player did not practice during the week. In all 27 of those instances, the player missed the game that week,” added Shipley.

He noted that Tuten has a slightly better chance of playing than others, though.

“The key difference here is that Tuten is at least listed as questionable,” noted Shipley. “All 27 previous instances of players missing practice led to them being outright ruled out, which of course has not been the case with Tuten.”

If the Jags are without Tuten, the expectation is for free agent addition Chris Rodriguez to step into the main role.

Jaguars Lean on Chris Rodriguez Without Tuten

Rodriguez signed with the Jaguars after playing for Kentucky when Coen was the Wildcats offensive coordinator. Now, the two are reunited. While Rodriguez has been the backup, he is averaging 4.6 yards per carry, and he has a 55.6% success rate.

Either he has been a sleeping giant at running back, or the way the Jags are using him is perfect for his skill set. His season-high in carries this year is 11. So, any work he takes on in the starting role should lead to a season-high.