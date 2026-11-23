Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten went down in the fourth quarter of the team’s Week 11 matchup against the New York Giants. Tuten laid down on the field with what appeared to be an ankle injury. After a while lying with the trainers, he got up on his own and limped off the field.

Tuten left the game earlier due to the ankle injury that had been impacting him for a few weeks now. However, he returned to the game. Tuten left the game with 10 rushes for 33 yards and three catches for 20 yards.

The injury has been limiting him in practice for three weeks and impacting his upside on game days. Now, it might be taking him out for the rest of the game.

Coen did not comment on his status after the game.

This article will continue to be updated as more information comes in for Tuten.

Jacksonville Jaguars Lose Bhayshul Tuten With Ankle Injury

Tuten did not practice at all in the week leading up to the Jaguars’ Week 9 win over the Baltimore Ravens. He had just 12 rushes for 29 yards. He practiced once the next week and played, but had 26 rushes for 88 yards. Tuten saw a little more practice this week, but head coach Liam Coen noted that the ankle would be an issue for the time being.

Because it was so late in the game, Tuten did not return. The Jaguars host the Tennessee Titans next week.