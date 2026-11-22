The Jacksonville Jaguars have had an odd injury saga with Bhayshul Tuten in recent weeks.

It may have gotten worse on the first play of Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

The Jaguars received the opening kickoff, and Ameer Abdullah returned it out near midfield.

Their first play from scrimmage was a handoff to the second-year star Tuten, and he was wrapped up pretty quickly.

And when Tuten got up, he immediately limped toward the sideline.

Bhayhsul Tuten Injury Update

Tuten appeared to have aggravated his foot/ankle injury that has now been bothering him for three weeks.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. came in for the rest of the Jacksonville drive.

Tuten’s status going forward will have to be determined.

After the Jaguars kicked a field goal, Tuten was shown on the CBS broadcast working on the exercise bike on the sideline.

That is a better sign than being in the medical tent or being otherwise evaluated, but Tuten clearly isn’t 100%.

Bhayshul Tuten Injury Timeline

Tuten was originally injured in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts. He had a big game despite rolling his foot/ankle in the first quarter.

After that, Tuten didn’t participate at practice at all before taking part in that Thursday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. He had 12 carries that day.

Tuten then missed two days of practice before Week 10 despite the longer break after Thursday night. He returned for one day, then got 26 carries on Sunday of Week 10. So he had to be OK, right?

The Jaguars then held Tuten out of essentially the full practice week again leading into Week 11 against the Giants, a battle of division leaders. Jacksonville never seemed to think his status was in jeopardy, though.

The first play raised concern, and it’s clear it’ll be something to continue monitoring going forward.