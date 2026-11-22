The Jacksonville Jaguars clearly walk into Week 11 as heavy favorites over the New York Giants. However, a wet weather forecast at MetLife Stadium could shrink their margin for error—and turn a game Jacksonville is expected to control into a far trickier road test.

Potential rain forecasts cast a cloud of concern for the Jaguars entering MetLife Stadium for the afternoon kickoff Sunday.

Slight Chance of Rain in Jaguars-Giants

NFLWeather projects a 27 percent chance of rain when the Jaguars take on the Giants. And according to AccuWeather, there’s rain in the forecast for the entire Jaguars-Giants game this Sunday. There’ll also be 10 mph wind gusts lingering at the stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The temperature throughout the game will be 57 to 61 degrees Fahrenheit.

The chance of precipitation is not that high, and the winds are not strong enough to affect the Jags’ passing attack or kicking game.

Even if it rains, the Jags might be prepared for it from their previous encounters this season. 3, to be precise.

In Week 9 vs. the Baltimore Ravens, the Jaguars faced a few drops on that Sunday, but the weather didn’t really affect their game much. They came out with a win.

So far, they’re 2-1 this season when they played in the rain, and their only loss was against the Houston Texans in Week 6.

Jags and Giants Both Come in With Identical Record in Ugly Weather Games

Jacksonville comes in with a three-game winning streak and is already being discussed as the top playoff contender.

That’s for the Jaguars. As for the Giants, sloppy weather hasn’t been nearly as kind to their offense, too, but they come in with an identical 2-1 record in bad weather games.

However, they’ve averaged under 190 passing yards in rain games this season, leaving them far more vulnerable when the elements turn ugly.

They beat Tennessee 12–7 in Week 3 and Arizona 36–24 in Week 4. But they dropped their last bad-weather game, a 24–21 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 10. That’s where the Jaguars have the edge, since they won their last rainy-day game.