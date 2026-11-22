On Sunday, the 7-2 Jacksonville Jaguars will aim for their fourth consecutive win as they take on the 5-3-1 New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Most recently, the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Tennessee Titans 40-23 in Week 10.

After Week 10 concluded, the NFL announced a decision that meant good news for one starting Jacksonville Jaguars defender.

NFL Announces Decision for Jaguars Player After Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans Game

Every year, the NFL and NFL Players Association agree on a set of game-related rules violations that may result in accountability measures. According to the NFL, the purpose of this is “to protect players from unnecessary risk and preserve competitive balance and game integrity.”

One of those game-related rules that typically carries a fine is a hit on a defenseless player, which is categorized as unnecessary roughness. In Week 10, three different players around the league were fined for a hit on a defenseless player. However, those players did not include Jaguars starting linebacker Ventrell Miller.

During Jacksonville’s win, Miller was flagged for unnecessary roughness after a late hit on Titans quarterback Cam Ward. While his action did warrant a penalty on the field, the NFL reviewed the play and opted not to fine the Jaguars linebacker.

Additionally, John Franklin-Myers, who was called for a questionable roughing the passer penalty, was also not fined by the NFL.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs New York Giants

After five consecutive games against teams with a record below .500, the Jaguars will now take on the NFC East-leading New York Giants.

Despite going on the road, the Jaguars enter the matchup as the favorites.

CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan predicted the Jaguars would win 33-21. Sullivan wrote: “The Jaguars are a freight train right now. Over their three-game winning streak, Jacksonville is averaging 38.3 points per game. For the season, they’re averaging 6.0 yards per play (tied for fifth-highest in the NFL), a 46.8% conversion rate on third down (third-highest) and 8.7 yards per pass attempt (second-highest). Trevor Lawrence is playing at an MVP level, while running back Bhayshul Tuten is in the midst of a full-blown breakout. Over the winning streak, he’s rushed for 221 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 80 yards and a touchdown on five receptions.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville’s defense is about to get a boost this week as two of their trade deadline acquisitions (safety Jessie Bates III and defensive tackle Jordan Davis) are all set to make their debuts after Liam Coen gave them Week 11 off to get acclimated.”