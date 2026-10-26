Best Trade Fit for Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. Revealed

As the days get closer to the NFL trade deadline, reports are starting to get louder that the Jacksonville Jaguars might trade wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. One team that makes plenty of sense is the Washington Commanders, according to John Shipley of Jaguars On SI.

Shipley notes that the trade would pair Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels with his college teammate Brian Thomas Jr. This worked out a few weeks ago with the Houston Texans trading for Marvin Harrison Jr., and reuniting him with his college quarterback C.J. Stroud.

“The Washington Commanders have always made sense for Thomas due to his connection and relationship with Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was his college quarterback,” wrote Shipley. “We have already seen that kind of connection play a factor in a receiver trade earlier this season with Marvin Harrison Jr. and the Houston Texans and CJ Stroud, and this would be a similar fit. Even with Dan Quinn on the hot seat, this move would make sense in the short- and long term for Commanders general manager Adam Peters.”

The Commanders just lost their top receiver, Terry McLaurin, for the rest of the season, so the need is there.

Jacksonville Jaguars Could Trade Brian Thomas Jr. to Washington Commanders

While the Commanders are 1-4-1, they are still just two games back in the division. They tied the division-leading Giants, who are on their third quarterback. So, they likely still see the division as winnable.

Without McLaurin, David Harrison of Locked On Commanders made a case for trading for Thomas. He noted that trading Daron Payne to the Jaguars could be a player-for-player swap that has both teams in buy mode.

“An idea brought up by other people in media landscapes would be Daron Payne straight up for Brian Thomas Jr.,” said Harrison. “I think it’s interesting at least in some way, shape, or form. I think exploring the trade makes a lot of sense.”

While Harrison added that the Jags have not publicly engaged in trade talks, they have been tied to Payne in other outlets.

Jaguars Could Trade Thomas Jr. for Daron Payne

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report noted that Washington likely has Payne on the trade market and the Jags are a fit.

“If the Commanders are open to trading players, possibly for receiver help, Daron Payne is a strong candidate,” wrote Knox. “The 29-year-old defensive tackle has started all six games this season, has recorded 14 tackles, and will interest teams seeking defensive-line help.”

The Jags could turn a player on their bench into a starting defensive tackle. Meanwhile, the Commanders could see a player likely to leave this offseason turn into a third-year former first-round pick.

The Commanders can make a run at the division while keeping an eye on the future. Jacksonville maintains winning now while removing a player who once was a starter. This could materialize in the next two weeks.